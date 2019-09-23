Vox’s newest show Glad You Asked launches on YouTube October 8

We’re so excited to share the first look at our newest series, Glad You Asked, coming to our channel October 8 with YouTube Originals.

Our team of four Vox producer-hosts — Joss Fong, Alex Clark, Christophe Haubursin, and Cleo Abram — look into some of YouTube’s most-searched and most-interesting questions. In typical Vox fashion, we explore human curiosity questions like Why do we cry? What happens when we die? and Will we survive Mars? Their intersecting journeys reveal unexpected answers and provide a whole new kind of show from Vox. And we can’t wait for you to see it.

Episodes 1-5 will debut weekly on the Vox YouTube channel and on YouTube.com/Learning beginning October 8, 2019, and episodes 6-10 will debut weekly beginning January 8, 2020. YouTube Premium subscribers can watch all five of the first batch of episodes on October 8, 2019, and the next batch of five on January 8, 2020.

We’ll have much more to share soon, but until then, enjoy the trailer!