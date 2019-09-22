Emmys 2019 winners: the complete list

On Sunday night, September 22, 2019, the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards will honor the best television performances of the past year.

Headed into the evening, some of the biggest questions and storylines include: Will Game of Thrones set a record for number of Emmys won? (Probably, yes; the show just needs three to break its own record.) Will a challenger like This Is Us, Killing Eve, or Pose score an upset? And is there a more stacked category than Lead Actress — Applegate, Brosnahan, Louis-Dreyfus, Lyonne, O’Hara, Waller-Bridge — in a Comedy Series?

We have the full list of nominees, and be sure to stick with us throughout the night for live updates on the winners list, below:

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Stephen Root, Barry

Henry Winkler, Barry

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel **WINNER**

Tony Hale, Veep

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel **WINNER**

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Writing for a Comedy Series

Alec Berg and Bill Hader, Barry

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag **WINNER**

Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle and Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Pen15

Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler, Russian Doll

David Mandel, Veep

Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan, The Good Place

Allison Silverman, Russian Doll

Director for a Comedy Series

Alec Berg, Barry

Harry Bradbeer, Fleabag **WINNER**

Mark Cendrowski, The Big Bang Theory

Bill Hader, Barry

Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry **WINNER**

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag **WINNER**

Outstanding Reality Competition Series

Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It

RuPaul’s Drag Race **WINNER**

Top Chef

The Voice

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, The Act **WINNER**

Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us

Vera Farmiga, When They See Us

Directing for a Limited Series

Ava DuVernay, When They See Us

Thomas Kail, Fosse/Verdon

Stephen Frears, A Very English Scandal

Johan Renck, Chernobyl **WINNER**

Ben Stiller, Escape at Dannemora

Jessica Yu, Fosse/Verdon

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal **WINNER **

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora

John Leguizamo, When They See Us

Michael K. Williams, When They See Us

Asante Blackk, When They See Us

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama

Russell T Davies, A Very English Scandal

Ava DuVernay and Michael Starrbury, When They See Us

Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin, Escape at Dannemora

Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin and Jerry Stahl, Escape at Dannemora

Steven Levenson and Joel Fields, Fosse/Verdon

Craig Mazin, Chernobyl **WINNER**

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us **WINNER**

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Television Movie

Bandersnatch **WINNER**

Brexit

Deadwood

King Lear

My Dinner with Hervé

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See us

Joey King, The Act

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon **WINNER**

Outstanding Limited Series

Chernobyl **WINNER**

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

Writing for a Variety Series

Documentary Now!

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver **WINNER**

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman

Saturday Night Live **WINNER**

Who Is America?

Director for a Variety Series

Alex Buono and Rhys Thomas Documentary Now!

Derek Waters, Drunk History

Paul Pennolino, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live **WINNER**

Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino and Dan Mazer, Who Is America?

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show

Full Frontal

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver **WINNER**

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert