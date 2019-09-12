 clock menu more-arrow no yes

September 2019 Democratic presidential debate

Everything you need to know about the debate.

Contributors: Andrew Prokop and Tara Golshan

The third presidential debate for the 2020 Democratic primary election will place on Thursday, September 12, at 8-11 pm ET, in Houston, Texas. It will air on ABC.

The DNC set stricter criteria for qualification this time around, so unlike the first two debates, this debate is only a one-night event featuring 10 candidates. The lineup is: Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang, Cory Booker, Beto O’Rourke, Amy Klobuchar, and Julián Castro.

Because of the tighter criteria, this debate is also noteworthy because it’s the first time all of the major candidates will be on stage together. In the past two debates, because participants were randomly assigned to one of the two nights, Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren were never on the stage together.

The two have had longstanding policy disagreements, so viewers will be watching to see whether they clash at all on stage on Thursday. Read more about what to expect in the debate here, and follow below for all of Vox’s coverage of the debate.

  • September 12

    What to expect at the September Democratic debate

    By Andrew Prokop

    All the top candidates will be onstage together for the first time.

  • September 12

    Democratic primary polls are showing a 3-way race going into the third debate

    By Tara Golshan

    Biden is still leading overall. But Sanders and Warren are showing strong numbers.