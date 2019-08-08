Marvel just changed everything we thought we knew about the X-Men in one fantastic comic

For many comic book enthusiasts, the measure of being a true fan is knowing every single thing that happens to your favorite characters — from every issue to the writers, the artists, the tie-ins, and references in other comics. But with House of X, Marvel’s latest and greatest X-Men storyline, writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Pepe Larraz have flipped that idea on its head by forcing even the biggest X-Men fans to doubt every single page, panel, and sentence, they’ve ever read about Marvel’s mutants with one single twist. Essentially, the more you’ve read about the X-Men, the less you know about House of X.

In House of X No. 2, Hickman and Larraz essentially rewrite the past decade of X-Men comics, by way of a Groundhog Day-like swerve and a journeywoman character known as Moira MacTaggart.

Technically, the term for this kind of editorial move is a retcon (retroactive continuity), and it’s usually frowned on by dedicated fans as reminders of the lack of thoughtfulness by writers or comic book companies. If one can simply retcon a death or an event, then what’s the point of executing these stories in the first place?

In clumsier hands, Hickman and Larraz’s curveball would’ve flopped. But thanks to some middling X-Men comics that fans wouldn’t mind forgetting, combined with Marvel’s cinematic arm reacquiring the X-Men and the promise of mutants in the MCU, a perfect storm of excitement for X-Men fans has begun. And House of X is leading the way.

The universe-altering twist involves the enduring and underloved X-Men character Moira MacTaggart

Since her first appearance in 1975, Dr. Moira Kinross MacTaggart has been an orbiting character in the X-Men universe. She’s played by Rose Byrne in X-Men: First Class, which offers a riff on her comic book origin story as a renowned geneticist and mutant ally — MacTaggart is human in her original story — often linked to Professor Charles Xavier. Moira’s inclusion in the first issue of House of X makes sense: She and Charles are solid allies (and even sometimes romantic partners), and if he’s creating a brand new world for mutants, having a world-class geneticist who is on mutantkind’s side can’t hurt.

But there’s a universe-breaking reveal in House of X No. 2: Moira is a mutant with the power to “reincarnate” herself. I’m using quotation marks around “reincarnate” because there’s no succinct term to encapsulate what Moira is able to do.

When Moira dies, she goes back to being a fetus in utero with the complete knowledge of the life or lives she just lived. But she also resets the universe around her, as she’s not reincarnated into another body or another being, nor is she even reborn into the present moment when she died.

Every time Moira dies, she goes back to the day her life started for the first time. Equipped with the knowledge gleaned from her previous life and lives, she can theoretically change the universe and her future by choosing a different set of actions than the ones she previously lived through.

This ability changes Moira’s outlook about mutants several times. In one reset, she invents a “cure” for mutants who no longer want their abilities or mutations. But what really changes her mind and her beliefs about her own mutanthood is her meeting with the precognitive mutant known as Destiny:

Destiny, who is depicted as Mystique’s lover and Rogue’s mother in the comic books, can see the future. She’s seen Moira’s powers play out and informs her that Moira isn’t immortal — rather, she has 10 or so lives, and Destiny has the power to see Moira’s future.

Destiny then threatens Moira, primarily by telling her that she will hunt her down before her mutant powers manifest, to protect the future of the mutants. This spurs Moira to abandon the cure and progressively begin to protect her mutant brothers and sisters.

The problem is that the more invested Moira becomes in mutanthood, the more she sees various futures in which mutants are hunted down. Seeing how humans inevitably eliminate mutants down the line, Moira tries going evil and allies herself with Magneto before going even further down the scale by joining forces with the archvillain known as Apocalypse.

After living all these different lives and seeing the conclusion of these several outcomes, Moira then decides to take matters into her own hands for her 10th and (maybe) final reset, and buck the rules:

Moira, armed with the knowledge of her previous nine lives, meets with Charles Xavier in her 10th life and allows him to fully read her mind, which should allow both of them to figure out a future in which mutants aren’t eliminated. This timeline, Moira’s 10th life and what might be her last, is what we’re now seeing play out in House of X — Charles builds a mutant island sanctuary and asserts mutants as the dominant species. But there’s no guarantee it will succeed or what success for Moira and Charles will look like.

Moira’s twist provides an answer but raises countless more questions about her and the X-Men

Moira’s mutant power reveal changes everything we know about the character. Armed with this new information about her abilities, every appearance she had in the prior comic books comes with the question of motive and whether her actions are a course-correcting measure for her future.

Just an example: In Excalibur No. 80 (1994), Moira has contracted the deadly legacy virus, which only affects mutants. At the time, we had no idea how she, a supposed human, could contract this virus; now that we know she’s a mutant, her diagnosis makes more sense.

Then in X-Men No. 108, Moira, who had just found the cure for a strain of the legacy virus, dies due to injuries sustained from Mystique’s attack — which in this new context seems to indicate that was just one of the timelines or was a massive fakeout.

Moira living her different lives and settling on the 10th one in House of X isn’t unlike in Infinity War where Doctor Strange sees the various timelines in which the Avengers take on Thanos and sees its conclusion in Endgame.

One curious wrinkle is that the issue doesn’t tell us what happens in Moira’s sixth life, which presumably will be revealed as House of X unfolds.

And then there’s the overarching question of all this: If Moira’s 10th life is what we’re seeing in House of X, then what happens to everything that happened to the X-Men in the past 10 or 20 years?

Prior to House of X, the X-Men were decimated and sent to a different reality in 2019’s Age of X-Man. In 2016, the X-Men were squaring off against the Inhumans and a terrible disease-spreading mist; in 2012, the X-Men fought against the Avengers. All these threads lead back to one very important storyline in the X-Men series: 2005’s Decimation, in which Avengers member Scarlet Witch de-powered more than 99 percent of the world’s mutants.

And by Moira showing Charles Xavier everything she knew about the X-Men and the future of the X-Men and mutants in their first meeting, Charles now knows about his own future failures, the threats to the X-Men’s existence, and what happens in events from stories like Avengers vs. X-Men, which Moira dubs “the lost decade” she witnessed in her fourth life:

I had written previously that House of X felt like Hickman and Larraz unplugging the X-Men and redoing everything we know, and Moira’s presence is that conduit. Every action Charles takes now is imbued with the knowledge of what he has foreseen happening. And if Hickman and Larraz wanted to, they could find a way to alter some of these big events — I, for one, would read a comic book or watch a movie in which Moira (obviously played by Rose Byrne) tries to hunt down the Scarlet Witch before Scarlet Witch de-powers all those mutants.

If House of X No. 1 is a hard reset, then House of X No. 2 is an entirely new operating system for X-Men fans.

And this excellent comic and its wave of excitement coincides with the X-Men’s arrival in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said at San Diego Comic-Con in July that the mutants would find their way into the MCU, and it seems like this month’s fan convention D23 Expo might be an opportunity for Marvel to reveal just when Marvel’s Merry Mutants will enter the onscreen universe.

Folding a game-changing twist like this into the movies might be a little far-fetched, as the cinematic versions of MacTaggart and many of the X-Men characters are, at this point, very underdeveloped. But Hickman and Larraz’s new comic represents is more than just a comic storyline. It represents an energetic and gorgeous possibility of a new, original X-Men story. If Hickman and Larraz could do it in the comics, then Marvel could ostensibly do the same thing in its movies. And that hope is something X-Men fans have been missing.