Filed under:

  StoryStream
A memorial for the El Paso shooting victims

The mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio

Mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton left a combined total of more than 30 people dead and dozens more injured.

Contributors: Vox Staff

A shooter killed at least 22 people and wounded at least two dozen more in a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, August 3. Less than 24 hours later, a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, left another nine dead and at least 27 wounded on the morning of Sunday, August 4.

The Dayton shooter was killed by police. The El Paso suspect, a 21-year-old man, is in custody. Officials are investigating whether the El Paso attack was motivated by racist views; investigators believe the suspect posted a manifesto online in which he suggested that immigrants were overrunning America.

The two shootings combined left more than 30 people dead and dozens more injured, all in the span of one weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know about this weekend’s gun violence, including the known details about each of the shootings, responses from lawmakers and politicians, and the underlying causes of America’s gun violence problem.

Aug 4, 2019, 1:05pm EDT
  • August 5

    Neil deGrasse Tyson tried to “well, actually” the El Paso and Dayton mass shootings. It didn’t go well.

    By Alex Abad-Santos

    Tyson has apologized for telling people they were being too emotional in reacting to the El Paso and Dayton shooting deaths.

  • August 5

    The Dayton, Ohio, shooter reportedly kept a “rape list” of potential victims

    By Constance Grady

    The Dayton shooter’s history of misogyny fits into a large and disturbing pattern.

  • August 5

    “I’m outraged and you should be too”: El Paso condemns racism and bigotry in wake of shooting

    By P.R. Lockhart

    Days after the shooting, residents and officials are condemning racism — including that of President Trump.

  • August 5

    Why video games aren’t causing America’s gun problem, in one chart

    By Alvin Chang

    When we look at the top video game–consuming countries, there’s one clear outlier.

  • August 5

    Dayton, Ohio, shooting: what we know

    By Anya van Wagtendonk and German Lopez

    A mass shooting in Dayton’s Oregon District left nine dead and at least 27 wounded. The shooter was killed by police.

  • August 5

    America’s gun problem, explained

    By German Lopez

    The public and research support gun control. Here’s how it could help — and why it doesn’t pass.

  • August 5

    El Paso Walmart shooting: what we know

    By Anya van Wagtendonk, Sean Collins, and German Lopez

    A suspect is in custody after 22 people were killed and at least two dozens more were wounded.

  • August 5

    8chan, a nexus of radicalization, explained

    By Emily Stewart

    The platform is a dark, toxic corner of the internet.

  • August 5

    Video games don’t cause violent crime

    By Matthew Yglesias

    Research indicates that, if anything, it’s the opposite.

  • August 5

    “Mental illness and hatred pulls the trigger”: Trump’s speech about shootings ignored the real problem

    By Aaron Rupar

    The president’s speech about mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton was an exercise in gaslighting.

  • August 5

    This cartoon explains why predicting a mass shooting is impossible

    By Brian Resnick and Javier Zarracina

    Increased mental health screening couldn’t accurately predict who will commit mass violence.

  • August 5

    Democrats have been discussing the same ideas on guns for 25 years. It’s time to change that.

    By German Lopez

    There should be a Medicare-for-all or Green New Deal for ending gun violence.

  • August 5

    Stop blaming mental illness for mass shootings

    By Dylan Matthews

    It’s about the guns.

  • August 5

    America’s unique gun violence problem, explained in 16 maps and charts

    By German Lopez

    In the developed world, these levels of gun violence are a uniquely American problem. Here’s why.

  • August 5

    Guns are the problem

    By German Lopez

    America doesn’t have a monopoly on hate or mental illness. What it has is a lot of guns.

  • August 5

    Trump suggests El Paso and Dayton shooting response should include hardline immigration reform

    By Aaron Rupar

    Democrats wasted no time comparing Trump’s response to Nazi Germany.

  • August 4

    From condemning “white terrorism” to condemning video games: Republican responses to El Paso shooting

    By Andrew Prokop

    The responses from leading GOP political figures have varied.

  • August 4

    The top House Republican is blaming video games for the weekend’s mass shootings

    By Jane Coaston

    "The idea that these video games that dehumanize individuals, to have a game of shooting individuals ... I’ve always felt that it’s a problem for future generations and others."

  • August 4

    “Keep that shit on the battlefield”: Beto O’Rourke calls for major gun reform following El Paso and Dayton shootings

    By Tara Golshan

    After a weekend of shootings that killed 29, Democratic presidential candidates want immediate change.