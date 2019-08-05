The mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio

Mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton left a combined total of more than 30 people dead and dozens more injured.

A shooter killed at least 22 people and wounded at least two dozen more in a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, August 3. Less than 24 hours later, a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, left another nine dead and at least 27 wounded on the morning of Sunday, August 4.

The Dayton shooter was killed by police. The El Paso suspect, a 21-year-old man, is in custody. Officials are investigating whether the El Paso attack was motivated by racist views; investigators believe the suspect posted a manifesto online in which he suggested that immigrants were overrunning America.

Here’s everything you need to know about this weekend’s gun violence, including the known details about each of the shootings, responses from lawmakers and politicians, and the underlying causes of America’s gun violence problem.