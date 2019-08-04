Dayton, Ohio shooting: what we know

A gunman killed nine people and injured at least 27 in Dayton, Ohio’s Oregon Historic District shortly after 1:00 am EST Sunday. The attack was the US’ second mass shooting in 24 hours, following another mass shooting in El Paso, Texas.

Police say the shooter, who they believe acted alone, is dead.

The shooting took place on the 400 block of East 5th Street in Dayton’s downtown, a historic and bustling part of the city that features bars and nightclubs. The shooter opened fire on the street using a long gun.

Speaking at a press conference early Sunday morning, Dayton Assistant Police Chief Lt. Col. Matt Carper said that the FBI was on the scene and will assist with the investigation. He added that officers were in the area conducting routine patrols when the shooting began. “There’s a very short timeline of violence. For that, we’re very fortunate,” he said.

What we know

Nine people were killed.

At least 27 people were wounded.

The shooter was killed by “multiple Dayton police officers,” according to a police spokesperson.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said that the shooter was wearing body armor, used a “.223-caliber, high-capacity magazine,” and had additional magazines with him.

Mayor Whaley also said Dayton police officers “neutralized the shooter” in less than one minute. “While this is a terribly sad day for our city, I am amazed by the quick response of Dayton police that saved literally hundreds of lives,” she said.

On Sunday morning, President Trump tweeted that federal law enforcement agencies are working in close concert with local police in both Dayton and El Paso. He also expressed his condolences to the people of Dayton and El Paso, writing: “God bless the people of El Paso Texas. God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio.”

The FBI, local and state law enforcement are working together in El Paso and in Dayton, Ohio. Information is rapidly being accumulated in Dayton. Much has already be learned in El Paso. Law enforcement was very rapid in both instances. Updates will be given throughout the day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

God bless the people of El Paso Texas. God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

Dayton police have set up a “family assistance center” at the Dayton Convention Center, less than half a mile down the road from the scene of the shooting:

#OregonDistrict #update The family assistance center is up and running at the Convention Center. Family and friends looking for information on loved ones can come to the Convention Center or call 937-333-8430 — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 4, 2019

Ohio’s Gov. Mike DeWine issued several statements on Twitter, writing he is “heartbroken,” and that he has offered Whaley state resources to assist with the investigation. He praised first responders, and said he briefed President Trump on the situation.

Fran and I are absolutely heartbroken over the horrible attack that occurred this morning in Dayton. We join those across Ohio and this country in offering our prayers to victims and their families. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 4, 2019

At a press conference, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said local hospitals have treated 27 people, and that they had discharged 15 as of 10 am EST.

Hospital officials said four people remain in critical or serious condition as of mid-Sunday morning. Six people are in fair condition; some of those people will require additional operations.

Appearing on CNN on Sunday morning, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said the shooter is a “young, white male,” from a town outside of Dayton.

Mayor Whaley said the city is planning a vigil for 8 pm EST tonight. Details will be shared later today.

What we don’t know