At least 21 people were shot in Texas in the towns of Odessa and Midland, about 300 miles east of El Paso. At least five people were killed.

Midland police have said the shooting began at a Home Depot; Odessa spokesperson Devin Sanchez said a suspect in a gold Toyota began shooting people from that vehicle at a local shopping center. Officers pursued that suspect after he fled the scene in a US Post Office vehicle.

What we know

At least 21 people were shot, according to Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke.

At least five people were killed according to Gerke.

The suspect fled the scene of the initial shooting in a vehicle belonging to the US Post Office.

As police pursued the suspect, one state trooper was shot on the interstate. Two other officers were also shot, one from Odessa, and one from Midland.

Bystanders are believed to have also been wounded during the pursuit.

Midland Mayor Jerry Morales said a rifle was used in the attack.

The suspect, a white male said by police to be in his 30s, was killed by police in Odessa.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has released a statement calling the incident a “senseless and cowardly attack” and promising “that we will not allow the Lone Star State to be overrun by hatred and violence.”

What we don’t know