Ten teenagers were shot Friday night at a high school football game in Mobile, Alabama, according to local police.

According to Mobile police Chief Lawrence L. Battiste IV, two people have been detained for questioning. Saturday morning, police arrested Deangelo Parnell, 17, and charged him with nine counts of attempted murder, according to local news outlet WKRG.

Local news outlet WPMI reported that all victims are listed as injured. Five are in critical condition, but their injuries are not life-threatening, according to Steven Millhouse, a spokesperson for the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department. The victims range in age from 15 to 18, according to Battiste.

The shooting took place during a game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium between Lillie B. Williamson High School and John L. LeFlore Magnet High School. Officers were on duty when the shooting began.

“We treat this like an active shooter scenario,” Battiste said, according to NBC News. “Our guys, when they heard shots rang out, they moved to the area.”

