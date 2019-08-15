 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What the US gets wrong about the minimum wage

Raising the minimum wage shouldn’t have to be so hard.

By Madeline Marshall

The American federal minimum wage hasn’t gone up in a decade. That’s the longest wait since the US first set a minimum wage in 1938. Today, Congress is debating whether they should raise it again. But the fact that Congress has to debate it at all is … kind of weird.

In the US, unlike in other developed countries, the minimum wage is a political issue. That means it gets raised irregularly and unpredictably. And that causes a bunch of problems for American workers and businesses.

Every other developed country with a minimum wage has some sort of commission or formula to determine what the rate should be. Some countries consult with business leaders and union representatives, and nearly all of them involve economic experts. And they review it every year or two. In the US, though, it’s in the hands of politicians.

And that goes about as well as you’d expect.

You can find this video and all of Vox’s videos on YouTube. And if you’re interested in supporting our video journalism, you can become a member of the Vox Video Lab on YouTube.

Next Up In Video

This Article has a component height of 5. The sidebar size is short.

The Latest

Netanyahu blocks Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib from visiting Israel

By Alex Ward

Trump’s baffling, self-defeating attack on the New York Times

By Aaron Rupar

Fracking may be doing more climate damage than we thought

By David Roberts

Barack Obama’s 2019 summer reading list celebrates a diverse group of authors

By Catherine Kim

“A shameful, unprecedented move”: Democrats react to Israel blocking Omar and Tlaib’s trip

By Alex Ward

Trump’s transparent attempt to manipulate American Jews

By Zack Beauchamp