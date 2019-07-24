 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The violent rise of India’s cow vigilantes

In India, Muslims are being killed over cows.

By Johnny Harris and Christina Thornell

India’s government has strict laws surrounding cow slaughter because cows are sacred in Hinduism. In his campaign for prime minister in 2014, Narendra Modi emphasized the need to make sure India’s cows are protected, and some state governments followed suit by opening more cow shelters and ordering more police crackdowns. But some took cow protection into their own hands.

Cow vigilantes started patrolling neighborhoods looking to physically punish those who were allegedly harboring, consuming, or even transporting cows. In most cases, the victims of these mob beatings were Muslim.

In this final episode of Vox Borders: India, we look at why violence over cows has increased since India’s elections in 2014.

