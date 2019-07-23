 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How Trump took over America’s courts

How Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell are changing the country for a generation.

By Madeline Marshall

President Donald Trump is building his longest-lasting legacy in a place that’s often overlooked: the federal courts. It’s not just the Supreme Court that’s important — it hears fewer than 100 cases a year. His impact is being seen in places like the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

This court has stopped many of Trump’s most controversial executive orders, like the travel ban and emergency funding for a border wall. But the historically liberal Ninth Circuit Court won’t look very liberal at the end of Trump’s first term.

That’s because Trump, with the help of Republicans in the Senate, is filling the federal courts with judges at a historic level. Trump has appointed more federal judges in the first half of his first term than any other modern president.

