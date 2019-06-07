Here are the House Democrats (and one Republican) who support opening an impeachment inquiry

A growing number of Democrats say they support opening an impeachment inquiry for President Trump — at Vox’s latest count, 79 of the 235 Democratic House members (plus lone Republican Rep. Justin Amash).

But the fundamental dynamics in the House haven’t changed: These members are still being met with resistance from the majority of the House Democratic caucus and Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi is still focused on continuing to put pressure on the Trump administration through committee investigations, and most House Democrats are falling in line behind her.

A potential impeachment inquiry is now about much more than the Russia investigation or the Mueller report (although that’s a significant part of it). It’s based on Democrats’ deep concern about the Trump administration issuing a blanket denial to congressional subpoenas and obstructing lawmakers’ investigations at every turn. Pro-impeachment inquiry Democrats believe the Trump White House must be held accountable for continuing to flout the US Constitution and think an impeachment inquiry would help Congress gather more facts by compelling Trump to comply with those subpoenas.

The movement could also get a boost from special counsel Robert Mueller’s upcoming July 17 testimony in front of the House Judiciary Committee and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. A number of House Democrats came out in favor of an inquiry after Mueller’s rare public statement in late May.

Several members across the political spectrum have settled on it as their preferred course of action, but other members of the Democratic caucus have expressed doubts that an inquiry would even help boost their legal case. They argue the Trump administration will still try to fight an inquiry in the courts, where Democrats are embroiled in other legal battles and winning some of their subpoena cases.

Pro-inquiry Democrats recognize their numbers are still not enough to convince leadership. A high-profile advocate for impeachment, Tennessee Rep. Steve Cohen (a member of House Judiciary), told Vox recently that his group is in the minority of House Democrats.

“We’re getting closer, but there’s still a pretty good gap,” Cohen said. “Probably three-to-one ... against going forward. And a lot of this is because of Speaker Pelosi, there’s a reason her name is speaker.”

Pelosi laid out her stance against opening an impeachment inquiry in detail at a June press conference. Pelosi’s main argument was that even though House Democrats know an inquiry is a more limited first step to get information, the public will perceive it as an aggressive move toward impeachment. She reiterated her stance that Democrats need to build an airtight case before they go down that path.

“They think you get impeached, you’re gone,” Pelosi told reporters. “And that is completely not true. When you get impeached, it’s an indictment. So when you’re impeaching somebody, you want to make sure you have the strongest possible indictment, because it’s not the means to the end people think.”

Here’s the full list of House members who support an impeachment inquiry so far

Here’s a list of House members — 79 Democrats and one Republican — who are in favor of an impeachment inquiry. Vox has noted which of these members are on the House Judiciary Committee, which would be responsible for launching an impeachment inquiry. Chairs of other committees are also noted.