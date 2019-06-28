Avengers: Endgame’s new end-credits scene is Hulk-centric

If one knowingly buys a ticket to Avengers: Endgame to see what Marvel has called an “unfinished deleted scene,” does that person give up their right to be disappointed in what said scene entails? That’s the question facing fans who have already seen the movie, but have now shelled out to attend its rerelease this weekend.

In what is pretty clearly an attempt to beat 2009’s Avatar as the movie with the biggest box office returns of all time, Marvel recently announced that it would rerelease Endgame in theaters on June 28, 2019, with special features: an added introduction from director Anthony Russo, a sneak peek of Spider-Man: Far From Home, a tribute to Stan Lee, and an “unfinished deleted scene” that will appear during the end credits.

That rerelease has now arrived, and what happens in the scene has been revealed.

According to geek entertainment website We Got This Covered, the scene features the Hulk saving children from a burning building. Presumably, the scene mirrors one from earlier in the movie, in which some kids ask the Hulk for a picture in the diner. It’s a continuation of the affable Hulk we see in Endgame and a big departure from the first Avengers movie, when the Hulk was an unstable and angry hero.

That seems to be it: no teases for future Marvel movies, nothing that changes or introduces a new wrinkle to Endgame’s story, and no big reveal about a new villain or future hero.

End-credits scenes have become a Marvel tradition, and those credits scenes have traditionally included big teases for the next movie or self-referential — and sometimes esoteric — Marvel jokes. But Endgame notably bucked that trend, by not having a credits and letting the events of Endgame stand alone.

Marvel fans who go to see Endgame again in theaters because they want to see the bonus material the studio promised may leave feeling disappointed that the deleted scene is merely a look at the Hulk doing Hulk things.

But to be fair, if it was left on the cutting room floor the first time around, that’s a clear hint not to expect too much.