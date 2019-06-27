 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kristen Stewart hurts a lot of men in the first Charlie’s Angels trailer

The reboot also involves a lot of wigs, Noah Centineo playing a nerd, and a new song from Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, and Miley Cyrus.

By Alex Abad-Santos

The best parts of being a black-ops spy are the wigs, a dance sequence, and realizing that you never knew you needed to see Kristen Stewart in a hot pink jockey silk. Or at least, that’s what we’ve gleaned from the first trailer for the upcoming Charlie’s Angels movie.

Directed by Elizabeth Banks, the reboot is a riff on the beloved Lucy Liu/My Girl Drew/Cameron D romp from 2000, which itself was a reimagining of the classic television show that aired for five seasons beginning in 1976. Banks’s revival features Stewart and Ella Balinska (known for The Athena) as seasoned agents Sabina and Jane, equally adept at subterfuge and hurting men with martial arts. Their next mission involves protecting a new client (who may also turn out to be a new agent and complete the trio), Naomi Scott’s Elena. Elena is a programmer who knows very important, top-secret intel, making her both an asset and a target.

The fold is the Townsend Agency, a clandestine organization that Bosley (also played by Banks) says exists to protect people and dispatch of problems that traditional law enforcement cannot. Unlike the mythology of its predecessors, Bosley is now a position rather than a name.

Best of all, at the agency there is, in addition to a supply of super-spy weapons, a serious bevy of wigs and outfits for every occasion — like for an impromptu dance number or flirting with heart-melting internet boyfriend Noah Centineo. Angels have to be prepared for anything, including derbies and horses, I suppose.

Charlie’s Angels hits theaters on November 15, 2019.

