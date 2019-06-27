 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Women candidates, on average, spoke more than men in the first Democratic debate

The two candidates who spoke the most, however, were Cory Booker and Beto O’Rourke.

By Li Zhou
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks as Sen. Cory Booker (L) (D-NJ) and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) look on during the first night of the Democratic presidential debate on June 26, 2019, in Miami.
With 10 Democratic candidates onstage on Wednesday night, every person was expected to get an estimated 12 minutes each. According to an analysis by the Washington Post, it didn’t exactly wind up being that equitable.

While this isn’t particularly shocking, given how much candidates were scrambling to make themselves heard on a crowded stage, the breakdowns show that women candidates ultimately spoke more, on average, than men. It’s a dynamic that likely speaks to the fact that Sen. Elizabeth Warren, one of three women on stage on Wednesday, essentially played the role of the frontrunner.

Male candidates on average, spoke for 7.8 minutes each, while female candidates spoke for 8.1 minutes each — a slight difference, but a notable one.

Specific candidates who spoke the most were a mix of some of the other higher-ranking figures in recent polling and others who’ve been trying to break through: the top four, according to the Post tracker, were Sen. Cory Booker, leading with 10.9 minutes of speaking time; Rep. Beto O’Rourke with 10.3 minutes; Warren with 9.3 minutes; and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro with 8.8 minutes.

Given how many more male candidates there were than female ones in the Wednesday debate, men spoke for much more time than women in total: 54.9 minutes, compared to 24.4 minutes for the women candidates.

Booker and Castro’s speaking times during the debate reflect strong breakout moments for the two men of color, who have been respectively searching for opportunities to bolster their standings in the polls. Booker on Wednesday emphasized his leadership on criminal justice reform and racial justice. Castro, meanwhile, dominated a conversation about immigration policy and advocated for the repeal of an immigration law that makes “illegal entry” into the US a crime.

FiveThirtyEight and NPR both did similar analyses on word count and speaking time and found relatively similar results as the Post. FiveThirtyEight’s review also noted that Chuck Todd, one of the NBC moderators, spoke more than a good majority of the candidates.

The debates on Wednesday marked the first time there was more than one women candidate participating in a presidential debate stage in US history, and included Warren, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. The Thursday debates, similarly, will include three women and seven men.

