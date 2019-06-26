Ask Matt Yglesias anything about the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates’ policies

The 2020 primary season is well underway. Twenty-five candidates have entered a crowded Democratic field, which includes a record number of women and non-white candidates and a mix of high-wattage stars and lesser-known contenders who believe they can navigate a fractured field to victory. With the primaries more crowded than it’s been in years, there’s an overwhelming number of policies being proposed — policies that will affect the lives of American citizens. Where are there real, meaningful differences between competitors? Who supports Medicare-for-all? Who would do the most to alleviate poverty in America? What are a candidate’s plans to tackle climate change?

We’re here to help you navigate those questions. Vox senior correspondent and co-host of The Weeds podcast Matt Yglesias, who has spent 15 years covering politics and economic policy, is hosting a Reddit Q&A today at 3 pm ET/12 pm PT. You can ask him (almost) anything about the key policies at play, the Democratic debates, and more.

