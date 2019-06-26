 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ask Matt Yglesias anything about the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates’ policies

Join him for a discussion on Reddit today at 3 pm ET/12 pm PT.

By Lauren Katz
Workers assemble the television set inside the media filing center at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts where the first Democratic presidential primary debates for the 2020 elections will take place, June 25, 2019, in Miami, Florida.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The 2020 primary season is well underway. Twenty-five candidates have entered a crowded Democratic field, which includes a record number of women and non-white candidates and a mix of high-wattage stars and lesser-known contenders who believe they can navigate a fractured field to victory. With the primaries more crowded than it’s been in years, there’s an overwhelming number of policies being proposed — policies that will affect the lives of American citizens. Where are there real, meaningful differences between competitors? Who supports Medicare-for-all? Who would do the most to alleviate poverty in America? What are a candidate’s plans to tackle climate change?

We’re here to help you navigate those questions. Vox senior correspondent and co-host of The Weeds podcast Matt Yglesias, who has spent 15 years covering politics and economic policy, is hosting a Reddit Q&A today at 3 pm ET/12 pm PT. You can ask him (almost) anything about the key policies at play, the Democratic debates, and more.

Ahead of the AMA, catch up on Vox’s 2020 policy coverage

Education policy

Vox’s Libby Nelson and Dylan Scott join Matt to talk about 2020 Democrats’ K-12 policy: Bernie Sanders’s charter school plan, Kamala Harris’s teacher pay plan, and Elizabeth Warren’s case against the neighborhood school.

Climate policy

Vox’s David Roberts joins Ezra Klein and Jane Coaston to explain the policy and politics of the Green New Deal. Plus: Which candidate has the better climate plan, Beto O’Rourke or Jay Inslee?

Housing policy

Brookings’ Jenny Schuetz joins Matt to discuss subsidies, zoning reform, and much more.

The value of policy details in the primary

A meta debate, focused on the value of policy details in the primary.

Next Up In Politics & Policy

This Article has a component height of 25. The sidebar size is long.

The Latest

John Delaney’s 2020 president campaign and policy positions, explained

By Dylan Scott

Instagram is going to show you even more ads

By Emily Stewart

Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 presidential campaign and policy positions, explained

By Matthew Yglesias

Amy Klobuchar’s 2020 presidential campaign and policy positions, explained

By Tara Golshan

Trump’s unhinged Fox Business interview illustrates how Fox News normalizes Trump

By Aaron Rupar

Wayfair employees to protest alleged sale of furniture for border detention facility

By Cheryl Wischhover