The first Democratic primary debates are taking place more than seven months before voters caucus in Iowa and go to the polls in New Hampshire. Between today and when the Democratic nominee faces President Trump on Election Day 2020, there are dozens of important dates: the Democratic debates, the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary, Super Tuesday, the Republican and Democratic conventions, and finally Election Day itself: November 3, 2020.

That’s where this calendar comes in. Here are the most important events of the 2020 election cycle. Bookmark this page to refer back to, add it to your Google Calendar by clicking the plus sign on the bottom right of this page, or subscribe through a calendar app of your choice. Many dates are not yet finalized: This page and the calendar subscriptions will be updated as primary dates change and new debates are announced.

June 2019

June 26 (Wednesday) and 27 (Thursday)

First Democratic primary debate in Miami

July 2019

July 30 (Tuesday) and 31 (Wednesday)

Second Democratic primary debate in Detroit

September 2019

September 12 (Thursday) and 13 (Friday)

Third Democratic primary debate, location TBA

October 2019

Date TBA

Fourth Democratic primary debate

November 2019

Date TBA

Fifth Democratic primary debate

December 2019

Date TBA

Sixth Democratic primary debate

February 2020

February 3 (Monday)

Iowa caucuses (D, R)

February 11 (Tuesday)

New Hampshire primaries (D, R)

February 15 (Saturday)

South Carolina primary (R)

February 22 (Saturday)

Nevada caucus (D)

February 25 (Tuesday)

Nevada caucus (R)

February 29 (Saturday)

South Carolina primary (D)

March 2020

March 3 (Super Tuesday):

Alabama primaries (D, R)

Alaska convention (R)

American Samoa caucus (D)

Arkansas primaries (D, R)

California primaries (D, R)

Colorado primaries (D, R)

Massachusetts primaries (D, R)

Minnesota primaries (D, R)

Maine primaries

North Carolina primaries (D, R)

Oklahoma primaries (D, R)

Tennessee primaries (D, R)

Texas primaries (D, R)

Utah primaries (D, R)

Vermont primaries (D, R)

Virginia primaries (D, R)

Democrats Abroad primary (through March 10)

March 7 (Saturday)

Kansas caucus (R)

Kentucky caucus (R)

March 8 (Sunday)

Puerto Rico primary (R)

March 10 (Tuesday)

Hawaii caucus (R)

Idaho primaries (D, R)

Michigan primaries (D, R)

Mississippi primaries (D, R)

Missouri primaries (D, R)

North Dakota caucus (D)

Ohio primaries (D, R)

Washington primaries (D, R)

March 12 (Thursday)

Virgin Islands caucus (R)

March 14 (Saturday)

District of Columbia convention (R)

Guam caucus (R)

Northern Marianas convention (D)

Wyoming convention (R)

March 17 (Tuesday)

Arizona primaries (D, R)

Florida primaries (D, R)

Illinois primaries (D, R)

Northern Marianas convention (R)

March 24 (Tuesday)

American Samoa caucus (R)

Georgia primaries (D, R)

March TBA

Wyoming caucus (D)

April 2020

April 3-5 (Friday-Sunday)

North Dakota state convention (R)

April 4 (Saturday)

Alaska primary (D)

Hawaii primary (D)

Louisiana primaries (D, R)

April 7 (Tuesday)

Wisconsin primaries (D, R)

April 21 (Tuesday)

New York primary (R)

April 28 (Tuesday)

New York primary (D)

Connecticut primaries (D, R)

Delaware primaries (D, R)

Maryland primaries (D, R)

Pennsylvania primaries (D, R)

Rhode Island primaries (D, R)

May 2020

May 2 (Saturday)

Kansas primary (D)

Guam caucus (D)

May 5 (Tuesday)

Indiana primaries (D, R)

May 12 (Tuesday)

Nebraska primaries (D, R)

West Virginia primaries (D, R)

May 19 (Tuesday)

Kentucky primary (D)

Oregon primaries (D, R)

June 2020

June 2 (Tuesday)

Montana primaries (D, R)

New Jersey primaries (D, R)

New Mexico primaries (D, R)

South Dakota primaries (D, R)

June 6 (Saturday)

Virgin Islands caucus (D)

June 7 (Sunday)

Puerto Rico primary (D)

June 16 (Tuesday)

District of Columbia primary (D)

July 2020

July 13-16 (Monday-Thursday)

Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee

August 2020

August 24-27 (Monday-Thursday)

Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina

November 2020

November 3