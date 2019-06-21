 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What we know (and what we don’t) about Trump’s decision not to attack Iran

It seems the US and Iran could have come close to war.

By Alex Ward
President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House June 20, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Donald Trump called off an attack on Iran Thursday night, which would’ve been a forceful response to Tehran’s downing of a US military drone earlier that day if the president had followed through.

The two countries have been at odds since Trump withdrew the US from the Iran nuclear deal last year. But the animosity skyrocketed after the US placed crippling sanctions on Iran’s economy and said it had intelligence that Iran planned attacks on Americans. Iran, meanwhile, responded by seemingly bombing oil tankers in a strategic waterway and openly bringing down a US drone.

Trump confirmed he had ordered airstrikes only to call them off at the last minute in a Friday morning tweetstorm. “We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die. 150 people, sir, was the answer from a General. 10 minutes before the strike I stopped it,” he wrote. “[N]ot proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone. I am in no hurry.”

But some US officials offer a conflicting account for why the strike was waved off. One official told me that warplanes capable of evading Iran’s air defenses, like the B-2 stealth bomber, weren’t ready during the time picked — early morning in Iran — to avoid as many civilian and military casualties as possible. Another said Trump worried an attack might set off an oil shock and hurt the American economy.

Plus, other media reports offer differing rationales for Trump’s about-face. One from Reuters, citing Iranian sources, details how Trump warned Iran that he’d strike unless Tehran agreed to talks; when it didn’t, he called off the operation.

Still, all of this raises a few questions: How did we get here? What do we actually know about why the US even considered attacking Iran? So it’s worth taking a moment to parse out what we know happened, what we still don’t know, and what it all might mean for the future.

What we know

What we don’t know

  • Whether or not Iran was behind the attacks on the oil tankers, although the US blames Tehran. Iran denies any involvement.
  • If Iran will actually stop stockpiling more nuclear material, despite its threat to do so.
  • Where the US military drone was shot down. The US says it was attacked in international waters, while Iran claims the aircraft entered its airspace.
  • If Iran refrained from attacking a US military aircraft carrying 35 people it says was flying alongside the drone, as it claimed on Friday. The US hasn’t confirmed that the drone was accompanied by a manned warplane.
  • Why Trump authorized the attack in the first place if, as he claims, he didn’t think the response was “proportionate.” It’s unclear if he was briefed about the potential of killing multiple Iranians before approving the strike.
  • Why, exactly, Trump called off the attack. Despite Trump’s explanation on Twitter, US officials tell me that Trump had other concerns, including what an assault would do to the price of oil. Iranian officials also told Reuters on Friday that Trump called off the strike after Tehran relayed it wouldn’t enter into diplomatic talks with Washington over dismantling its nuclear program, among other things.
  • What happens next? Will the US carry out an attack later, or was Trump’s reversal a big deescalating signal?

In this Storystream

Iran nuclear deal: Trump withdraws the US from the agreement

View all 88 stories

Next Up In Explainers

This Article has a component height of 12. The sidebar size is medium.

The Latest

8 things to know about Neon Genesis Evangelion, the legendary anime now streaming on Netflix

By Allegra Frank and Aja Romano

Curtis Flowers was tried 6 times for the same crime. The Supreme Court just reversed his conviction.

By Aja Romano

Perpetual Grace LTD is worth subscribing to yet another streaming service for

By Emily Todd VanDerWerff

John Bolton and Mike Pompeo are the hawks behind Trump’s Iran policy

By Zack Beauchamp

It sucks to go to the doctor if you’re trans

By Katelyn Burns

Trump is trying to rewrite the history of his family separation policy before 2020

By Aaron Rupar