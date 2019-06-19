Avengers: Endgame is being rereleased in theaters with new post-credits scenes

Avengers: Endgame, the concluding chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 11-year Infinity Saga, isn’t quite finished yet. While Endgame’s original release lacked the hallmark post-credits scenes of the studio’s 21 previous movies, Marvel is amending that by releasing an updated version of the film to theaters.

According to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, the movie will now include post-credits scenes that were not initially present in Endgame’s opening run. Feige told ScreenRant that the new scenes will be added when the movie is rereleased on June 28:

“[T]here will be a version going into theaters with a bit of a marketing push with a few new things at the end of the movie,” he said. “If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there’ll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises. Which will be next weekend.”

Post-credits scenes have become a Marvel tradition, but Endgame notably bucked that trend. That changed slightly when a spoiler-filled Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer was added as a post-credits bonus in May. And now, as Feige notes, there may be a few “surprises” added in.

The move should bring devoted fans — who are eager to see what Marvel’s future movies and plans for its remaining characters look like — back to theaters. And that’s exactly what Marvel wants, as it may help Endgame break Avatar’s box office record ($2.78 billion) to become the highest-grossing movie worldwide in history.

As of right now, Endgame is around $42 million ($2.74) short of usurping Avatar. A rerelease in theaters, coupled with a post-credits push, sounds like just the boost needed to help Endgame steal the crown.