The lineup for each night of the first Democratic debate was just announced

We now know which Democratic presidential candidates will actually share the stage at their two-night first debate later this month.

Wednesday, June 26, will feature this roster (the “orange” group): Elizabeth Warren, Beto O’Rourke, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Julián Castro, Tim Ryan, Bill de Blasio, and Jay Inslee.

Then Thursday, June 27, will feature this lineup (the “purple” group): Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Kirsten Gillibrand, Michael Bennet, Eric Swalwell, Marianne Williamson, and Andrew Yang.

NBC determined which group of candidates would be onstage on which night. The event will take place from 9 to 11 pm Eastern time each night and will air on NBC, MSNBC, and Telemundo.

The selections were made via two random drawings. The DNC separated out the candidates who were at 2 percent or above in a polling average of their choice, from those who were below that level.

They ensured each group would be split equally among the two nights, and then held a random drawing within each group of candidates, rather than a totally random pick among the full pool of 20 qualifiers.

This method was designed to ensure there was no “kids’ table” debate with only the poorly polling candidates. Still, in the end, four of the five top-polling candidates — Biden, Sanders, Harris, and Buttigieg — ended up onstage together. The fifth, Warren, was sorted with O’Rourke, Booker, and Klobuchar, who haven’t been polling as strongly.

It’s not clear whether this is good or bad for Warren, who has had a bit of a bump in some polls lately. She is clearly the top-tier candidate in her group, so she has a good opportunity to stand out on her night. But she will lose the opportunity to challenge leading candidates like Biden or Sanders face to face.

The first debate night

The second debate night