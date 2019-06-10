Helicopter crash in Manhattan, New York: what we know

At least one person was killed when a helicopter crash-landed onto the roof of a high-rise building in midtown Manhattan on Monday afternoon, according to New York City Fire Department officials.

The helicopter crashed onto the roof of the 51-story AXA Equitable Center office building at 787 7th Avenue, near 51st Street. According to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, it’s not clear whether the helicopter crashed or attempted to make an emergency landing on the roof of the building. Officials said it did not appear to be terrorism-related.

A fire broke out, but has since been put out, according to the New York City Police Department. The person killed is believed to be the helicopter pilot.

This is a developing story, and officials have not confirmed what prompted the helicopter’s hard landing. Here’s what we know and don’t know.

What we know

Shortly before 2 pm, a helicopter crash-landed onto the roof of a 51-story building in midtown Manhattan, located at 787 7th Avenue, according to Fire Department officials.

A fire broke out on the roof after the incident, but it has been extinguished, according to the police.

New York City Police Department officials described it as “hard landing.” Gov. Cuomo told reporters on Tuesday the helicopter may have crashed while attempting to make an emergency landing on the building, thought the circumstances are still unclear. There is no helipad on top of the building.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said at an afternoon press conference that “there is no indication that this was an act of terror.” The weather in New York is rainy and cloudy, but it’s not yet clear if weather or visibility-related issues prompted the crash landing.

The Fire Department has confirmed one fatality, which is presumed to be the pilot.

#FDNY members remain on scene at 787 7th Ave in Manhattan, helicopter crash into building. The fire has been extinguished. There is currently one fatality reported. — FDNY (@FDNY) June 10, 2019

The building has been evacuated, and police and fire officials are investigating. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are also assisting, according to NBC News.

There is a temporary flight restriction in the area, which is not far Trump Tower in New York City. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said at an afternoon press conference that the pilot would have needed approval to fly into this zone, something officials have not yet confirmed.

What we don’t know