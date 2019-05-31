 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Virginia Beach shooting: What we know

At least 11 people have been killed and six injured.

By Jen Kirby

At least 11 people have been killed and six people injured in a mass shooting at a municipal center in Virginia Beach, Virginia, police confirmed Friday evening.

Police have identified one shooter, who is also dead. Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera identified him as a current public utilities employee.

This story is still developing. Here’s what we know so far, and what we don’t.

What we know

  • Shortly after 4 pm local time, the gunman entered Building 2 of the Municipal Center at Virginia Beach where the shooter began to “indiscriminately fire upon all the victims,” Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera said at a press conference Friday evening.
  • At least 11 people are dead and at least six people injured after a gunman opened fire. At least one of the injured was a police officer, who was saved by his vest, according to police.
  • The suspect is dead, but police did not say how he died.
  • Cervera identified the suspect as a longtime and current public utility employee.
  • Police said the scene is secure but the investigation is ongoing. The FBI and Virginia state police are assisting with the unfolding investigation.
  • “We have more questions, really, than we have answers,” Cervera said, calling this a “devastating incident.”

What we don’t know

  • The identity of the suspect;
  • The motivation of the shooter;
  • The final number of fatalities, or the identities of the victims.

