Virginia Beach shooting: What we know

At least 11 people have been killed and six people injured in a mass shooting at a municipal center in Virginia Beach, Virginia, police confirmed Friday evening.

Police have identified one shooter, who is also dead. Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera identified him as a current public utilities employee.

This story is still developing. Here’s what we know so far, and what we don’t.

What we know

Shortly after 4 pm local time, the gunman entered Building 2 of the Municipal Center at Virginia Beach where the shooter began to “indiscriminately fire upon all the victims,” Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera said at a press conference Friday evening.

At least 11 people are dead and at least six people injured after a gunman opened fire. At least one of the injured was a police officer, who was saved by his vest, according to police.

The suspect is dead, but police did not say how he died.

Cervera identified the suspect as a longtime and current public utility employee.

Police said the scene is secure but the investigation is ongoing. The FBI and Virginia state police are assisting with the unfolding investigation.

“We have more questions, really, than we have answers,” Cervera said, calling this a “devastating incident.”

What we don’t know