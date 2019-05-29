Recode Daily: MacKenzie becomes the more charitable Bezos

MacKenzie becomes the more charitable Bezos. Novelist and early Amazon employee MacKenzie Bezos is giving half of her wealth — currently $35 billion — to charity. She’s the latest billionaire to sign the Giving Pledge, a pact signed by some of the world’s most prominent names in tech that involves giving away their money to good causes. Her ex-husband Jeff Bezos has long been criticized for refusing to sign on.

[Theodore Schleifer / Recode]

What happens on your iPhone doesn’t stay on your iPhone. Apple had been riding high on its privacy bona fides thanks to a series of flubs by other major tech companies, but a new Washington Post report shows that the company’s products have their own major privacy shortcomings. Columnist Geoffrey A. Fowler found that 5,400 hidden app trackers, mostly in his iPhone apps, recorded his data within one week. These apps pass data, including personally identifiable information, to third parties.

[Geoffrey A. Fowler / Washington Post]

Apple released a new iPod Touch nearly four years after its last upgrade. The new Touch starts at $199 and has a better processor and more storage than the previous versions. Apple, which has seen its iPhone sales slump recently, is advertising its subscription gaming service as a key use for the seventh-generation device.

[Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge]

Google has nearly 20,000 more temp workers than full-time employees. The revelation that more than half of Google’s workers are contract or temporary runs counter to the idea that its workforce is well-paid and has great perks. These temporary workers often have lower pay, fewer benefits, and less legal recourse than its full-time workers. The company had previously come under fire for treating contractors as second-class employees.

[Daisuke Wakabayashi / New York Times]

“Co-living” is the new “having roommates” — with an app. A look at the rise of the “co-living” housing trend and why it’s happening.

[Rani Molla]

