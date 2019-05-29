 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Recode Daily: MacKenzie becomes the more charitable Bezos

Plus: What happens on your iPhone doesn’t stay on your iPhone, and Google has nearly 20,000 more temp workers than full-time employees. 

By Rani Molla
MacKenzie and Jeff Bezos.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

MacKenzie becomes the more charitable Bezos. Novelist and early Amazon employee MacKenzie Bezos is giving half of her wealth — currently $35 billion — to charity. She’s the latest billionaire to sign the Giving Pledge, a pact signed by some of the world’s most prominent names in tech that involves giving away their money to good causes. Her ex-husband Jeff Bezos has long been criticized for refusing to sign on.
[Theodore Schleifer / Recode]

What happens on your iPhone doesn’t stay on your iPhone. Apple had been riding high on its privacy bona fides thanks to a series of flubs by other major tech companies, but a new Washington Post report shows that the company’s products have their own major privacy shortcomings. Columnist Geoffrey A. Fowler found that 5,400 hidden app trackers, mostly in his iPhone apps, recorded his data within one week. These apps pass data, including personally identifiable information, to third parties.
[Geoffrey A. Fowler / Washington Post]

Apple released a new iPod Touch nearly four years after its last upgrade. The new Touch starts at $199 and has a better processor and more storage than the previous versions. Apple, which has seen its iPhone sales slump recently, is advertising its subscription gaming service as a key use for the seventh-generation device.
[Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge]

Google has nearly 20,000 more temp workers than full-time employees. The revelation that more than half of Google’s workers are contract or temporary runs counter to the idea that its workforce is well-paid and has great perks. These temporary workers often have lower pay, fewer benefits, and less legal recourse than its full-time workers. The company had previously come under fire for treating contractors as second-class employees.
[Daisuke Wakabayashi / New York Times]

Top Stories from Recode

“Co-living” is the new “having roommates” — with an app. A look at the rise of the “co-living” housing trend and why it’s happening.
[Rani Molla]

This is Cool

The most expensive honey in America.

Recode and Vox have joined forces to uncover and explain how our digital world is changing — and changing us. Subscribe to Recode podcasts to hear Kara Swisher and Peter Kafka lead the tough conversations the technology industry needs today.

Next Up In Recode

This Article has a component height of 11. The sidebar size is medium.

The Latest

Joe Biden’s low-key campaigning schedule, explained

By Matthew Yglesias

Vaping may be more dangerous than we realized

By Julia Belluz

How charitable donations remade our courts

By Dylan Matthews and Byrd Pinkerton

The GOP tax law’s lopsided giveaway to corporations, explained in one sentence

By Dylan Scott

 “Co-living” is the new “having roommates” — with an app

By Rani Molla

A major US utility is moving toward 100% clean energy faster than expected

By David Roberts