Former Vice President Joe Biden Receives Lifetime Achievement Award By the National Minority Quality Forum In D.C.

Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign

The former vice president has become the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Joe Biden is the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, having won primaries in several key states and racked up endorsements from Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Barack Obama, among others.

Biden started the 2020 campaign as an early frontrunner; he placed first in a crowded field of Democrats in most early polls, then struggled in early primary states like Iowa and New Hampshire. But a win in the more diverse state of South Carolina revived his campaign and gave him momentum going into Super Tuesday, where he won several states and racked up delegates. After competing for delegates with Sen. Bernie Sanders in primaries in the month of March, Biden became the presumptive nominee when Sanders dropped out of the race in early April.

The road ahead for Biden will be challenging. The nation is in the midst of dealing with a pandemic and facing a rapid and severe economic collapse and record unemployment. Some progressives who supported Sanders are feeling disillusioned, and Biden will have to convince them that he’s a suitable candidate for them.

Follow below for all of Vox’s coverage of Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.

Apr 3, 2019, 10:49am EDT
  • April 15

    Joe Biden racks up another big endorsement: Elizabeth Warren

    By Emily Stewart

    Warren announced she’s backing Biden after Bernie Sanders and Barack Obama did the same.

  • April 14

    Joe Biden’s coronavirus response garners mixed reviews from Democrats

    By Li Zhou

    While some think he’s kept too low a profile, others see him drawing a solid contrast with Trump.

  • April 14

    What we know about Joe Biden’s possible vice presidential picks

    By Ella Nilsen

    Here are 11 of Biden’s potential choices for a running mate.

  • April 13

    Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden: “We need you in the White House”

    By Sean Collins

    "I’m going to need you," Biden said. "Not just to win the campaign, but to govern."

  • April 12

    A sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden has ignited a firestorm of controversy

    By Anna North

    A woman says Biden assaulted her in 1993 and has filed a criminal complaint.

  • April 9

    Biden is now the presumptive Democratic nominee. Here’s how he stacks up against Trump in the polls.

    By Sean Collins

    Biden and Trump are in tight battles in swing-state polls, but Biden has the lead nationally.

  • April 9

    9 ideas Biden should steal from his Democratic rivals

    By Dylan Matthews

    From coronavirus response to lead abatement to fighting child poverty, there’s a lot of good policies to choose from.

  • April 8

    Joe Biden will have a very hard time winning over the Berniesphere

    By Matthew Yglesias

    The problem isn’t his platform, it’s that he’s not trusted.

  • April 2

    Study: Biden can unite progressives and swing voters with a focus on climate

    By Matthew Yglesias

    The environment is the biggest driver of doubts about Trump among his wavering supporters.

  • March 18

    Democrats are coalescing around Biden — except for young voters

    By Katelyn Burns

    But young people aren’t turning out in enough numbers to turn the tide for Sanders.

  • March 17

    Joe Biden wins the Arizona primary

    By Nicole Narea

    He edged out Bernie Sanders in a contest that proceeded despite coronavirus concerns.

  • March 17

    What to do if you’re over 70 and running for president in a coronavirus outbreak

    By Alex Ward

    The three men most likely to win in November are in the demographic most at risk of complications from the virus.

  • March 16

    Joe Biden’s effort to heal the breach with Elizabeth Warren on bankruptcy, explained

    By Matthew Yglesias

    A flip-flop with a long and dramatic backstory.

  • March 12

    Joe Biden’s coronavirus plan, explained

    By German Lopez

    The plan draws a sharp contrast to Trump’s response so far.

  • March 11

    Biden turned out a new, key group on Tuesday: Working-class white voters

    By Ella Nilsen

    Biden expanded his coalition on Tuesday with a resounding win in Michigan.

  • March 11

    Joe Biden wins Idaho primary, beating Bernie Sanders in a state he won in 2016

    By German Lopez

    Sanders won Idaho in 2016 with 78 percent of the vote. But this year, Biden took the state.

  • March 10

    Joe Biden wins Missouri

    By Zack Beauchamp

    Biden has won Missouri, a state in which he was the heavy favorite.

  • March 9

    What the media missed about Joe Biden’s electability

    By Ezra Klein

    Political devotees don’t like Joe Biden, but voters do. And there’s a reason for that.

  • March 8

    Sen. Kamala Harris joins the growing list of lawmakers endorsing Joe Biden

    By Catherine Kim

    As Biden won Harris’s endorsement, Sen. Bernie Sanders picked up one from Rev. Jesse Jackson.

  • March 6

    Joe Biden’s new plan to end the opioid epidemic is the most ambitious in the field

    By German Lopez

    The plan emphasizes more addiction treatment and prevention — and less war on drugs.

  • March 6

    The problem with saying the Democratic primary is “rigged”

    By Alex Ward

    An expert on actual election rigging debunks the conspiracy theory.

  • March 4

    The Democratic Party’s risky bet on Biden

    By Zack Beauchamp

    Picking Biden over Sanders might seem like the safe electability choice, but the Ukraine situation makes Biden much riskier than many believe.

  • March 4

    Bernie Sanders promised to bring in younger voters. It’s not happening so far.

    By German Lopez

    Sanders’s vowed political revolution is struggling to get off the ground.

  • March 4

    Joe Biden just snagged a surprise victory in the Texas primary after a last-minute surge

    By Nicole Narea

    It’s an important victory in one of the biggest Super Tuesday states.

  • March 3

    Joe Biden wins the Arkansas Democratic primary

    By Ian Millhiser

    Biden’s Southern investment earns him a win.