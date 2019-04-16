Recode Daily: A fascinating, incredibly detailed look inside Facebook’s past 15 months

Here’s a fascinating, incredibly detailed look inside Facebook over the past 15 months, which has been rife with scandal. If you’ve been following Facebook news (or reading Recode), you’ve heard about much of this: The Instagram founders’ abrupt departure, product boss Chris Cox leaving after disagreements over product direction, and the day Apple pulled the plug on all of Facebook’s internal apps. But Wired’s Nick Thompson and Fred Vogelstein tied it all together in one in-depth exposé that gives you a sense of just how chaotic the past year has been for one of the world’s largest tech companies.

The European Union will require tech companies like Facebook and Google to take a stricter stance on copyrighted content as part of a new set of rules endorsed on Monday by EU member countries. The new rules will require tech platforms that host copyrighted content, like YouTube or Facebook, to establish licensing deals with creators of that content. “If licences are not concluded, these platforms will have to make their best efforts to ensure that content not authorised by the right holders is not available on their website,” the European Commission wrote in a press release. The rules will go into effect sometime in the next two years, but the idea is to force tech companies to take responsibility for what people share to their services — and the hope is that content creators will be more fairly compensated when their work is shared.

Winners of the 2019 Pulitzer Prize were announced on Monday. The Wall Street Journal won a Pulitzer for its coverage of President Trump and payments he made during the 2016 US presidential campaign to women with whom he had affairs. The Pittsburgh-Post Gazette won the “breaking news” category for its coverage of the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in October, and the South Florida Sun Sentinel won for public service for its coverage of another shooting: the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL, last February.

People around the world were stunned on Monday as images and videos surfaced of the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris engulfed in flames. The footage was shared widely on services like YouTube and Twitter. In true YouTube fashion, the service flagged the videos as potential misinformation and accidentally started showing news snippets about the September 11 terrorist attacks alongside footage of the burning church. President Trump weighed in on the fires with condolences shared on Twitter, and then offered his own solution: “Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!”

