 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Games of Thrones season 8

Everything you need to know about the final season.

All Stories

Filed under:

Who won the Game of Thrones — and why it matters — explained

By Emily Todd VanDerWerff

20 lingering questions about the Game of Thrones series finale

By Alex Abad-Santos

Where the Game of Thrones series finale left every major character

By Alex Abad-Santos

The Game of Thrones finale had a chance to break the wheel. It upheld the status quo.

By Aja Romano

HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series and spinoffs: everything we know so far

By Allegra Frank

All Stories

The game of thrones is over, just as Game of Thrones is over.

All six of the final episodes of HBO’s blockbuster fantasy epic Game of Thrones have aired, and we now know how it all ends. It’s safe to say this outcome is not what most people were expecting.

Vox’s Todd VanDerWerff says that “anticlimactic” might be the best way to describe the series finale: “It dutifully trudges through Game of Thrones’ remaining plot points, arriving at an ending that is just fine, until you start to think about it for a couple of minutes.”

On the one hand, the new ruler of Westeros is arguably someone whom many fans least expected. But on the other, given Game of Thrones’ often contentious politics, what happened in the final episode, “The Iron Throne,” was completely predictable, writes Vox’s Aja Romano.

Dig into our coverage of the show’s final season, from how Game of Thrones uses costume design to show power to an explainer on the next book in the Song of Ice and Fire series, The Winds of Winter.

Start here
How Game of Thrones uses costume design to show power