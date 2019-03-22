 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Help keep Vox free Reader contributions help keep Vox free for all. Support our work from as little as $3.

Trump scrapped sanctions on North Korea to please Kim Jong Un

Trump’s shocking North Korea tweet, decoded.

By Alex Ward Updated
President Donald Trump talks to reporters before departing the White House March 22, 2019 in Washington, DC.
President Donald Trump talks to reporters before departing the White House March 22, 2019, in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Donald Trump just reversed a plan to impose sanctions on North Korea intended to strangle its economy — something that his own administration recently said was vitally important.

The Trump administration’s chosen strategy for dealing with North Korea’s nuclear program has long been to place sanctions on the country, until it has no choice but to dismantle its arsenal. Should Pyongyang do that, Washington would lift the sanctions in return.

Last month, Trump met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for a summit to haggle over the nuclear program’s future, and many expected them to make a deal. But they came nowhere close to striking such an accord.

In response, the US planned to place new and larger sanctions on North Korea next week. But Trump didn’t make that known at the time with his Friday tweet, making it seem like he was talking about something else.

Indeed, many thought he was referring to sanctions, announced on Thursday, on two Chinese shipping companies for continuing to trade with North Korea. Members of the National Security Council, the White House team that helps the government coordinate foreign policy, even met with reporters to discuss the necessity of the financial penalties.

John Bolton, Trump’s national security adviser, also tweeted on Thursday about how important the sanctions move was.

That’s why experts who track Trump’s North Korea policy were immediately confused by Trump’s tweet. “What the actual f*ck is going on,” tweeted Grace Liu, a North Korea expert with the Middle Institute for International Studies. Others felt the same sentiment.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders tried to explain, saying: “President Trump likes Chairman Kim and he doesn’t think these sanctions will be necessary,” according to a White House pool report.

So here’s what this seemingly means: Trump just defied his own administration in order to make Kim happy, even though the North Korea leader is a brutal dictator who has done next to nothing to dismantle his nuclear program.

There’s a potential reason why: According to one person familiar with the situation, Trump is worried that Kim may back out of diplomatic efforts after the no-deal summit in Vietnam. The worry is somewhat justified, as it seemed North Korea planned to launch a satellite earlier this month and on Friday withdrew officials from a liaison office with South Korea.

The real problem, though, isn’t Trump’s sudden sanctions reversal — but rather what it says about his North Korea policy.

Trump and Trump’s government are two separate things

Adam Mount, a North Korea expert at the Federation of American Scientists, tweeted his main reaction to Trump’s announcement.

That, in a nutshell, is the main takeaway.

Trump’s government went ahead with devising the sanctions and working to implement them. But Trump clearly wasn’t too aware of what was going on. When he heard about it, it seems, he ordered the process to stop.

It’s another example of how American foreign policy is increasingly driven by Trump’s whims, and that especially applies to US-North Korea nuclear negotiations.

There is a generous interpretation of what just happened, though. Trump, in an effort to look like the good guy, could have orchestrated an entire scheme whereby the US seemed like it was about to place sanctions on North Korea but he single-handedly stopped them — all to let Kim know he’s still willing to play nice.

But based on months and months of America’s negotiations with North Korea, which have been nothing short of chaotic, that seems unlikely. In fact, what Trump’s tweet on Friday really shows is that when it comes to his North Korea policy, chaos still reigns.

Will you support Vox’s explanatory journalism?

Millions turn to Vox to understand what’s happening in the news. Our mission has never been more vital than it is in this moment: to empower through understanding. Financial contributions from our readers are a critical part of supporting our resource-intensive work and help us keep our journalism free for all. Please consider making a contribution to Vox today from as little as $3.

In This Stream

North Korean nuclear program causes new tensions with US

View all 212 stories

Next Up In World

The Latest

What full FDA approval for Covid-19 vaccines really means

By Umair Irfan

How California’s bizarre recall system could elect a Republican governor

By Andrew Prokop

The economic case for letting in as many refugees as possible

By Jerusalem Demsas

The infrastructure bill provides historic funding for public transit. It’s not enough.

By Gabby Birenbaum

The Pentagon is calling on US airlines to help with Afghanistan evacuations

By Cameron Peters

Biden backs school districts in fight against GOP mask mandate bans

By Cameron Peters