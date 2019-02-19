 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Sen. Sanders (I-VT) And Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-OR) Announce Legislation To Expand Social Security

Bernie Sanders’s 2020 presidential campaign

The Vermont senator ended his second bid for the presidency on April 8, 2020.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) ended his Democratic presidential campaign on April 8, 2020.

The 78-year-old democratic socialist changed many things about the Democratic Party, but he could not become its leader. Sanders ignited a movement that pulled the Democratic Party leftward.

A self-described democratic socialist, Sanders caught the Democratic Party establishment off guard in 2016; few anticipated the strength of his candidacy and message. But his campaign fundamentally changed the party, and the rallying cries that distinguished Sanders from Hillary Clinton in 2016 — Medicare-for-all, a $15 minimum wage, campaign finance reform — are now mainstream Democratic positions.

Sanders was one of the frontrunners entering the Democratic primary season. He finished at or near the top of several very early 2020 polls, and those same polls have shown that he’s significantly more popular than President Trump. However, the race was a packed field, including progressive firebrands like Sens. Elizabeth Warren (MA) and Kamala Harris (CA).

Sanders dropping out of the race has paved the way for former Vice President Joe Biden to become the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Sep 12, 2018, 11:00am EDT
  • April 8

    Bernie Sanders ends his second bid for the presidency

    By Dylan Scott

    The 78-year-old democratic socialist changed many things about the Democratic Party, but he could not become its leader.

  • March 23

    Bernie Sanders wins the Democrats Abroad primary

    By Cameron Peters

    The Vermont senator claims a small victory as his campaign runs out of road.

  • March 17

    What to do if you’re over 70 and running for president in a coronavirus outbreak

    By Alex Ward

    The three men most likely to win in November are in the demographic most at risk of complications from the virus.

  • March 14

    Bernie Sanders wins the Northern Mariana Islands caucuses

    By Cameron Peters

    It’s a small, but helpful, win for the senator.

  • March 13

    What Bernie Sanders’s movement does now

    By Emily Stewart

    Socialism still isn’t broadly popular in the United States, but Bernie Sanders is.

  • March 12

    Why Wall Street was never really afraid of Bernie Sanders

    By Emily Stewart

    There’s just "more fear of smart-as-a-whip Aunt Warren than of Crazy Uncle Bernie."

  • March 11

    Bernie Sanders’s failure to win over black voters on Tuesday could doom his campaign

    By Nicole Narea

    Sanders said Wednesday that he’s staying in the race, but he’ll face an uphill battle without black voters.

  • March 11

    Bernie Sanders’s coalition of Latinos and young voters wasn’t enough to help him win in Tuesday’s primaries

    By Nicole Narea

    Sanders maintained his support among his core constituencies, but they couldn’t compete with Joe Biden’s surge.

  • March 11

    Poll: Bernie Sanders does well with Latinos — but not in Florida

    By Nicole Narea

    A new poll shows Latino voters are backing Joe Biden over Sanders in Florida.

  • March 9

    The raging controversy over “Bernie Bros” and the so-called dirtbag left, explained

    By Zack Beauchamp

    The Bernie Bro stereotype is reductive. But there’s a specific group of Sanders fans that pose a real problem for him.

  • March 7

    The political map ahead is bad for Bernie Sanders

    By Matthew Yglesias

    His best state has already voted, and he’s facing a month-long stretch of unfavorable matchups.

  • March 6

    The problem with saying the Democratic primary is “rigged”

    By Alex Ward

    An expert on actual election rigging debunks the conspiracy theory.

  • March 6

    Elizabeth Warren’s exit interview is a warning for the dirtbag left

    By Zack Beauchamp

    Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders supporters, and how online meanness backfires.

  • March 5

    Bernieworld’s reaction to Super Tuesday’s defeat, explained

    By Matthew Yglesias

    A constructive pivot or a retreat into petulance?

  • March 4

    Bernie Sanders promised to bring in younger voters. It’s not happening so far.

    By German Lopez

    Sanders’s vowed political revolution is struggling to get off the ground.

  • March 4

    Bernie Sanders vs. the superdelegates, explained

    By Dylan Scott and Ella Nilsen

    In 2016, Sanders’s fans argued superdelegates cost him the nomination. This time, he might need them.

  • March 3

    The animal rights protesters disrupting Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders rallies, explained

    By Kelsey Piper and Dylan Matthews

    Animal rights activists interrupted Biden’s Super Tuesday speech in Los Angeles. Here’s what they want.

  • March 3

    Bernie Sanders won the Utah primary in 2016. He just did it again.

    By German Lopez

    Utah’s primary gave Bernie Sanders a much-needed win.

  • March 3

    Bernie Sanders wins the Colorado primary

    By Ella Nilsen

    After winning Colorado decisively in 2016, Sanders has won it again.

  • March 3

    Bernie Sanders dominates in his home state of Vermont

    By Cameron Peters

    The Vermont senator’s home-state victory was never really in question as he cruised to a win.

  • March 1

    Bernie Sanders posts a record $46.5 million February fundraising haul

    By Ella Nilsen

    Sanders has a massive fundraising advantage going into Super Tuesday.

  • February 29

    If anti-Sanders Democrats were serious, they’d unite around Biden right now

    By Dylan Matthews

    How are Bernie Sanders’s elite Democratic opponents this incompetent?

  • February 25

    Bernie Sanders’s evolution on immigration, explained

    By Nicole Narea

    Bernie Sanders was once wary of immigrant workers. Now he’s on their side.

  • February 25

    Bernie Sanders looks electable in surveys — but it could be a mirage

    By David Broockman and Joshua Kalla

    New research suggests Sanders would drive swing voters to Trump — and need a youth turnout miracle to compensate.

  • February 24

    Sanders’s Cuba comments are bad politics

    By Alex Ward

    Any mention of his past boosting of left-wing dictatorships won’t help in a general election.