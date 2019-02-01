 clock menu more-arrow no yes
An illustration showing the faces of the Democratic presidential candidates in the 2020 election beneath President Donald Trump.

Vox’s guide to the 2020 presidential candidates

Everything you need to know about the crowded 2020 race.

Here’s how to listen to every Vox podcast interview with a 2020 Democratic candidate

By Lauren Katz

The 2020 election calendar

By Catherine Kim, Hannah Brown, and 1 other
The Democrats still running for president, debate lineups, and everything else you should know about the 2020 race

By Dylan Scott and Ella Nilsen

The 2020 presidential race is officially underway, and several Democrats are hoping to take their shot at unseating President Trump. Former VP Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg have emerged as early frontrunners in the crowded field, but there are still a total of eleven Democrats vying for their shot.

Now that the primaries have begun, the candidates are touring the nation and raising money as they attempt to establish frontrunner status and build momentum through early primary state wins.

Here, you’ll find everything you need to know about the 2020 Democratic primary: who the candidates are, the key dates for debates and primaries, and more. And if you want to learn more about the candidates’ policy positions, check out our 2020 candidate policy guide here.

Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign and policy positions, explained