An illustration showing the faces of the Democratic presidential candidates in the 2020 election beneath President Donald Trump.

Vox’s guide to the 2020 presidential candidates

Everything you need to know about the crowded 2020 race.

Filed under:

The 2020 presidential race is officially underway, and a slew of Democrats are hoping for a shot at unseating President Donald Trump in November 2020. Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, and billionaire Mike Bloomberg have emerged as major contenders in the crowded field, but there are still six Democrats vying for their shot.

Now that the early-state primaries have ended, the remaining candidates are preparing to wage a national campaign through Super Tuesday and the remainder of the 2020 primary calendar.

Here, you’ll find everything you need to know about the 2020 Democratic primary: who the candidates are, the key dates for debates and primaries, and more. And if you want to learn more about the candidates’ policy positions, check out our 2020 candidate policy guide here.

