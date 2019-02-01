Vox’s guide to the 2020 presidential candidates

The 2020 presidential race is officially underway, and many Democrats are hoping to take their shot at unseating President Trump. Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand, Amy Klobuchar, and Cory Booker have all thrown their hats into the ring, as well as former VP Joe Biden, independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke, and more.

Though the Iowa caucuses are still months away, the candidates will spend 2019 touring the nation and raising money as they attempt to establish frontrunner status in what promises to be a very crowded race. And the Democrats will have 12 debates, starting with the first in June 2019.

Here, you’ll find everything you need to know about the 2020 Democratic primary: who the candidates are, the key dates for debates and primaries, and more. And if you want to learn more about the candidates’ policy positions, check out our 2020 candidate policy guide here.