The nominations for the 2020 Golden Globes are here. The 77th annual installment of the Golden Globes will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 and hosted by Ricky Gervais. The awards will air on NBC.

Though the Globes’ impact on eventual Oscar nominees is debatable (sometimes the Globes and other awards are seen as determining factors in who will do well at the Oscars), the awards ceremony is usually considered one of the more fun shows on the circuit. Alcohol is served, and the attitude at the ceremony tends to be more candid, entertaining, and light-hearted.

Organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HPFA), the Golden Globes honor achievement in both television and film — usually, those modes of entertainment are recognized separately.

One of the big stories with the 2020 nominations is Netflix’s huge haul: Marriage Story earned six nominations; The Irishman nabbed five, and The Two Popes has four. Marriage Story leads the entire cinematic field.

Also noteworthy is Todd Phillips’s controversy-laden Joker. Joker was recognized with four nods, including Phillips for Best Director and Joaquin Phoenix for Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama.

In the television categories, HBO’s Chernobyl and Netflix’s The Crown and Unbelievable lead the television field with four nominations each.

Additionally, Apple snagged its first nomination, with The Morning Show recognized for Best Television Series — Drama. Two of its stars, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, were also recognized, in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama category.

The full list of nominations is below.

Best Motion Picture — Drama

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture — Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Television Series — Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Limited Series or TV Movie

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Motion Picture — Foreign

The Farewell

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Portrait of Lady on Fire

Parasite

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Frozen 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Film

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Motherless Brooklyn

Little Women

Joker

1917

Marriage Story

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“Beautiful Ghosts,” Cats

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” Rocketman

“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2

“Spirit,” The Lion King

“Stand Up,” Harriet

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

The Irishman

Best Supporting Actor — Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress — Motion Picture

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Ana De Armas, Knives Out

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Best Director — Motion Picture

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker