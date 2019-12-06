Pensacola, Florida, Naval Air Station shooting: what we know

A shooting at the Pensacola, Florida, Naval Air Station reportedly killed two people and injured multiple others on Friday morning, military officials confirmed.

“There was an active shooter incident at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Pensacola, Florida this morning,” a Navy spokesperson said in a statement. “The base remains on lockdown. The shooter is confirmed deceased, and two additional fatalities are confirmed. Multiple injured personnel have been transported to local hospitals. We will continue to work closely with law enforcement agencies.”

This story is still developing. Here’s what we know, and don’t, so far.

What we know

Around 6:30 am on Friday, police started to receive calls of a shooting at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida, according to local news station NBC 6.

At least two people are dead, the Navy confirmed on Twitter. Multiple others were injured.

The shooter is dead, a Navy spokesperson said in a statement.

The Pensacola Naval Air Station “employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel,” according to the base’s website. Nearly 60,000 students graduate there each year.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting, CNN reported.

“We’re monitoring the situation at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola. Thank you to the @USNavy and local law enforcement for their quick response,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said on Twitter. “Ann and I are praying for the swift recovery for individuals that were injured and taken to the hospital.”

Before Friday, there were 390 mass shootings in 2019, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The group defines a mass shooting as incidents in which four or more people, excluding the shooter, were injured but not necessarily killed in a similar time and place.

On Wednesday, a US Navy sailor shot three people and killed himself in Pearl Harbor, USA Today reported.

What we don’t know