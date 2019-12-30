 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The rise and fall of Rudy Giuliani, explained

How did America’s mayor wind up at the center of Trump’s impeachment scandal?

By Madeline Marshall

Rudy Giuliani’s career began as a superstar prosecutor and a crime-fighting mayor. Then he led New York City back from the 9/11 attacks and it made him a beloved national figure.

But today’s Giuliani is something different: He’s the guy willing to say anything to defend Donald Trump on TV and a central figure in the scandal that got the president impeached.

To those who have watched Giuliani’s career, this isn’t incredibly surprising.

“Rudy Giuliani has always wanted to be the center of attention and always has had this knack of making himself the center of attention,” said Andrew Kirtzman, author of Rudy Giuliani: Emperor of the City.

Watch the video above to learn more.

