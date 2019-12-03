 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The trick that made animation realistic

It made animation move naturally. And it started with a clown on a roof.

By Phil Edwards
It changed animation forever.

One breakthrough made animation look natural. And it involved a clown dancing on a roof.

In this episode of Vox Almanac, I look into the beginning of rotoscoping, a technique animators can use to create realistic motion. Invented by Max Fleischer of Fleischer Studios (and echoed and practiced by many others), it involves taking filmed footage and using it as a traceable model for animation. The results are fluid and natural in a way animation had never been before.

As the above video shows, it started with Max’s brother Dave dancing on a roof in a clown costume. Footage of that was then used to model the classic Koko the Clown cartoons, which formed the basis for many Fleischer Studios films. Today, animators still use techniques like rotoscoping to turn real movement into animation.

You can find this video and all of Vox’s Almanac series on YouTube. And if you’re interested in supporting our video journalism, you can become a member of the Vox Video Lab on YouTube.

