What we know about the Hanukkah celebration stabbing in New York

A man entered Orthodox Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg’s home in Monsey, New York, during a Hanukkah celebration, stabbed and wounded five people, then fled in a vehicle Saturday night.

The victims of the attack in Monsey, which is about 35 miles from New York City, were all Hasidic Jews. The town has a large Hasidic Jewish population.

A suspect was arrested in Manhattan nearly two hours later, police say.

The attack comes after a spate of possible anti-Semitic attacks in the region. In New York City alone, there have been at least eight possible anti-Semitic attacks in the past week.

Earlier in December in nearby Jersey City, a shooting at a kosher grocery store involving two gunmen resulted in the death of six people (including the killers). New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said that attack was “fueled both by anti-Semitism and anti-law enforcement beliefs.”

Following the Hanukkah celebration stabbing, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement that he is “directing the state police hate crimes task force to immediately investigate and to use every tool available to hold the attacker accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Here’s what we know, and don’t, so far.

What we know: