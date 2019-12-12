Odd Job: a Q&A series about the weirdest ways people make money

A marijuana delivery driver. A wedding speech writer. A professional twin (two, even). Amid the rise of the gig economy and falling unemployment, people all over America have found themselves taking on unusual jobs.

Some of these vocations might seem improbable — can a person really live off sperm donation alone? — but for workers across the country, making money through new and unexpected avenues has become a way of life. In interviews with everyone from people who are living their dreams to people who are just scraping by, The Goods digs into workers of the modern economy: how they got their start, how much money they make, and how it feels to occupy a particularly strange place in the weird world of work.