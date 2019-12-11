How to do everything, by the Highlight

Thoughtful how-to guides to help you live better, from Vox’s The Highlight.
December 3
How to have a true hobby, not a side hustle
Step one: Ignore insidious competition culture.
November 20
How to spend money to squeeze more joy out of life
Simply having a lot of it won’t automatically increase your sense of well-being. "But using it well can," says one expert.
November 14
How to craft your personal style
Hate the idea of capsule wardrobes and workday uniforms? Here’s how to look like yourself.
October 23
How to stop looking at your phone
Don’t use it as an alarm, and other tips to break your insidious little habit.
October 14
How to pack a Norwegian sandwich, the world’s most boring lunch
For people who cannot deal.
October 3
How to avoid wedding drama
Whether you’re planning the event or attending, here’s how to handle plus-ones, drunken guests and — heaven forbid — a canceled wedding.
September 11
How to erase your personal information from the internet (it’s not impossible)
Your shopping habits, your family members’ names, even your salary is out there for anyone to see. But you can take back control.
September 6
Feeling burned out at work? Here’s how you can take back your life.
Small (but effective!) tactics to help you stop working too much, stay off email, and manage your colleagues.
August 21
A smarter way to read recipes
Cooking from one is an art form. Here are six tips to help you approach a recipe like a pro.
August 14
How to close the massive gender gap in Congress
Women’s lives improve when government is more inclusive. So let’s do this already.
August 9
How to be more frugal (without seeming like a cheapskate)
Frugal people still enjoy spending money. They just want to maximize that money to reduce stress.