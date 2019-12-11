Comics by The Highlight

Humor, political cartoons, and graphic journalism from The Highlight, Vox’s home for features and longform journalism.
December 11
Why humans kiss, explained
A comic about the cultural and scientific reasons we love making out.
December 10
Why are so few Nobel Prizes awarded to women?
The 2019 Science Nobel award winners are out. Where are the women?
November 20
Women are increasingly unhappy. This comic explains why.
The gender gap we’re not talking about.
November 14
Do your politics make you more empathetic?
A comic on who you extend empathy to — and how that affects your worldview.
November 5
Ginkgo trees: The incredible plant that survived an atomic bomb
A comic about the mysterious gingko tree.
October 23
“Latinx” is growing in popularity. I made a comic to help you understand why.
The gender-neutral term that’s supposed to be for everyone, well, isn’t.
October 7
Consider the eel
The snake-like fish remain one of nature’s most mysterious creatures.
September 11
The (actually accurate) Bachelorette
I’m not looking for roses. Just someone who can stop looking at their phone.