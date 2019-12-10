 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Open Sourced: explaining and exposing the hidden consequences of tech

Contributors: Vox Staff

Many of us have grown skeptical of tech and the multibillion-dollar companies behind it. We’re still using Google and Facebook and Amazon, but we’ve started to reconsider what we’re signing up for and what we’re giving away when we accept the terms of service for these platforms and use their products. And as this technology gets more and more embedded into our lives, it’s harder and harder to understand the real consequences when we choose between convenience and privacy, or when we consider the differences between the data we willingly share and the data we don’t know we’re giving away.

That’s why Recode by Vox is launching Open Sourced, a multiplatform journalism project supported by the Omidyar Network that will expose and explain the hidden consequences of tech — the good, the bad, and the complicated.

Because most of us don’t really understand either AI or digital privacy, they’re surrounded with hype and fear. Open Sourced is going to change that. The deeply personal nature of data, privacy, and algorithms is often what makes these systems so difficult to understand. One person’s experience can be radically different from another’s.

And that means that to report on them well, we’ll need your help. The Open Sourced Reporting Network is an email community that will keep you up to date with the latest ways you can contribute to our reporting. (We promise to never spam you.) Please subscribe to join us on this Open Sourced journey, as we reveal tech’s hidden consequences together.

6 Total Updates Since
Dec 10, 2019, 8:00am EST
  • December 10

    Why every website wants you to accept its cookies

    By Emily Stewart

    Cookies alerts are supposed to improve our privacy online. But are they?

  • December 10

    Join the Open Sourced Reporting Network 

    By Lauren Katz

    Help us report on the real consequences of data, privacy, algorithms, and AI.

  • December 10

    Open Sourced: The hidden consequences of tech, revealed

    By Samantha Oltman and Joss Fong

    Recode’s new multiplatform journalism project explains and exposes the hidden consequences of tech — the good, the bad, and the complicated.

  • December 10

    How to avoid a dystopian future of facial recognition in law enforcement

    By Shirin Ghaffary

    The future of police surveillance doesn’t have to be scary. But government and citizens need to step up.

  • December 10

    Facebook’s political ad problem, explained by an expert

    By Peter Kafka

    "I think Facebook is the most afraid": an interview with former Facebook security executive Alex Stamos.

  • December 10

    What facial recognition steals from us

    By Joss Fong

    A video explainer on the technology that’s changing the meaning of the human face.