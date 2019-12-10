Read Democrats’ articles of impeachment against President Trump

Democrats in the House of Representatives released the full text of the two articles of impeachment they will introduce against President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

The first article is about “abuse of power” and focuses on the underlying facts of the Ukraine scandal — it alleges that Trump improperly pressured the Ukrainians to investigate his political rival Joe Biden, by withholding both a White House meeting and military aid from them.

The second article, on “obstruction of Congress,” is about Trump’s attempts to stonewall the impeachment inquiry by instructing witnesses not to testify and government agencies not to comply with subpoenas.

An article of impeachment is essentially a “charge” against the president that the House of Representatives is considering approving. The final House votes on impeachment will be a yes or no vote on each article. If even one is approved, Trump would be impeached — and the Senate would then hold a trial to determine whether to actually remove him from office.

Before these articles of impeachment make it to the House floor next week, the Judiciary Committee will vote on both this week, and is expected to approve them easily. You can read the full text of each article below, or at this link.