Early Sunday morning in New Orleans’ French Quarter, at least 10 people were shot; none were killed, but two of the victims remain in critical condition, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The police detained one person near the scene, but no arrests have been made and a motive is unclear.

Officials credited an increased police presence in anticipation of the Bayou Classic, an annual Thanksgiving football game between Grambling State University Tigers and the Southern University Jaguars, for law enforcement’s rapid response. A mass shooting occurred during the same weekend in 2016 on Bourbon Street, killing one man and injuring nine.

What we know:

The shooting began around Sunday 3:30 am CT.

10 people were shot and two of them are in critical condition. Police believed 11 people had been wounded in the shooting as of Sunday morning, but revised that total Sunday afternoon. The victims were taken into local hospitals to seek treatment.

An individual was apprehended near the scene of the shooting. This person of interest is still being investigated, and no arrests have been made yet.

What we don’t know: