New Orleans shooting: What we know

At least 11 people were shot; two people are in critical condition.

By Catherine Kim Updated
A red streetcar traverses Canal Street; pedestrians walk by a establishment advertising jazz.
Canal Street in New Orleans, Louisiana, where a mass shooting took place on December 1, 2019.
Marka/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Early Sunday morning in New Orleans’ French Quarter, at least 10 people were shot; none were killed, but two of the victims remain in critical condition, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The police detained one person near the scene, but no arrests have been made and a motive is unclear.

Officials credited an increased police presence in anticipation of the Bayou Classic, an annual Thanksgiving football game between Grambling State University Tigers and the Southern University Jaguars, for law enforcement’s rapid response. A mass shooting occurred during the same weekend in 2016 on Bourbon Street, killing one man and injuring nine.

What we know:

What we don’t know:

  • The identity of the shooter.
  • The shooter’s motive.
  • The Identities of victims.

