 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

  • Stream

The November 5, 2019, elections

Governor’s races in Mississippi and Kentucky, ranked-choice voting in New York City, the state legislature in Virginia are all on the ballot on November 5, 2019.

Contributors: Vox Staff

Voters in several states are headed to the polls on Tuesday, November 5, to cast votes in elections that could lead to major shifts in power.

In both Mississippi’s and Kentucky’s gubernatorial races, Democrats have the potential to retake the governor’s seats, and in Virginia, Democrats could flip the House and Senate.

In Kentucky, the governor’s race is being cast as a referendum on President Donald Trump; can a Democrat win in a deep-red state one year from a presidential election? And in Mississippi, Attorney General Jim Hood has a good shot at becoming the state’s first Democratic governor in 16 years — as long as a Jim Crow-era electoral system doesn’t get in his way. Virginia will test whether Republicans can hang onto power in a state that’s been trending blue for years. No Republican has won statewide office since 2009, yet they’ve clung to slim majorities in both chambers of the state assembly.

In New York City, residents will vote on whether to double the number of Americans who use a different system — ranked-choice voting — to elect officials. If passed in New York City, it would be a tremendous lift for a growing electoral reform movement that includes Maine; Sante Fe, New Mexico; Oakland, California; and Memphis, Tennessee.

The races and questions on ballots this year have the potential to serve as bellwether elections that could indicate how much momentum Democrats have managed to keep since the midterms in 2018, and offer a glimpse of what to expect from the party’s performance in 2020.

8 Total Updates Since
Nov 5, 2019, 12:01pm EST
  • November 5

    Live results for Mississippi’s governor’s race: Jim Hood vs. Tate Reeves

    By Sean Collins

    Mississippi voted for its next governor. Vox has live results.

  • November 5

    Live results for New York City ranked-choice voting ballot initiative

    By Li Zhou

    New Yorkers could change the way they vote in future elections.

  • November 5

    Live results for Kentucky’s governor’s race: Matt Bevin vs. Andy Beshear

    By Tara Golshan

    Democrats are hoping they can unseat unpopular Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.

  • November 5

    Ranked-choice voting faces its biggest test yet in New York City

    By Lee Drutman

    Next Tuesday, New York City will vote to decide on whether to switch to a ranked-choice voting system.

  • November 5

    Mississippi’s surprisingly close race for governor, explained

    By Sean Collins

    Mississippi is controlled by Republicans. Its next governor might be a Democrat.

  • November 5

    Kentucky’s Republican governor is facing a tough race — and he wants Trump to save him

    By Tara Golshan

    Kentucky’s high stakes governor’s race, explained.

  • November 5

    Virginia’s state legislature elections are Democrats’ first big enthusiasm test before 2020

    By Ella Nilsen

    Virginia’s state legislature elections are happening in an off-year. They’re still a huge deal.

  • November 5

    7 races and ballot initiatives to watch in Tuesday’s elections

    By Li Zhou

    Governor’s races, ranked-choice voting, and the race for Mayor Pete’s job are on the ballot November 5.