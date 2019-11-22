 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The destruction of the Amazon, explained

The 2019 fires were just the tip of the iceberg. 

By Sam Ellis

The Amazon rainforest appeared in headlines this summer as thousands of fires raged month after month. Many blamed Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for inspiring landowners, farmers, and ranchers to start the fires as a way to clear their lands.

The event marked a new crisis in the world’s largest rainforest. Widespread deforestation dates back decades, but since the early 2000s, the Brazilian government had the problem largely under control. They established a system that put nearly half of the Amazon under protection and worked with foreign countries and large corporations to reduce the forces that incentivized people to cut down the rainforest.

But by 2013, Brazil’s agricultural industry was the driving force behind the country’s economy and wielded significant influence with the government. The conservation plan started to unravel, culminating in the election of Bolsonaro, who believes Brazil’s environmental laws are holding back the economy. Now, the deforestation rate is the highest it’s been in a decade.

For the full story, watch the video above. It’s part of a three-part Vox Atlas series on the Amazon.

You can find all of Vox’s Atlas series on YouTube. And if you’re interested in supporting our video journalism, you can become a member of the Vox Video Lab on YouTube.

Next Up In Video

The Latest

“This dynamic is immortal:” Why OK boomer is much more complicated than the meme

By Lauren Katz

An inspector general reportedly finds that FBI employee altered a document in Russia investigation

By Jen Kirby

Hannity’s monologue following end of impeachment hearings illustrated Fox News’ alternate reality

By Aaron Rupar

South Carolina wants to ban lifesaving medical treatments for trans kids

By Anna North

Pulling CO2 out of the air and using it could be a trillion-dollar business

By David Roberts

The 2019 Victoria’s Secret fashion show has been canceled. It was only a matter of time.

By Terry Nguyen