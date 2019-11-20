November 2019 Democratic debate

Everything you need to know about the fifth Democratic debate, taking place in Atlanta.

Ten candidates will take the stage on the evening of Wednesday, November 20th for the November Democratic debate, the fifth debate so far in the 2020 Democratic primary race. The debate will take place in Atlanta, Georgia at Tyler Perry Studios, hosted by MSNBC and the Washington Post. It will stream live on MSNBC.com and WashingtonPost.com.

The 10 candidates that made the cut are: former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, California Sen. Kamala Harris, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Billionaire and climate advocate Tom Steyer, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

To qualify for this debate, candidates had to reach a higher threshold than past debates when it came to polling and fundraising. In addition to securing at least 165,000 individual donors, they were required to reach 3 percent in four DNC approved surveys, or 5 percent in two DNC approved polls from the four earliest primary and caucus states.

The debate will also feature an all-female lineup of moderators, including MSNBC anchors Rachel Maddow and Andrea Mitchell, NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker, and Washington Post White House reporter Ashley Parker.

Follow this storystream for all of Vox’s coverage of the debate, including the lineup, how to watch, analysis, breaking news updates, and more.