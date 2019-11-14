Saugus High School shooting in Santa Clarita, California: what we know

At least one person was killed and five others were injured during a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California, on Thursday, according to news outlets.

The suspect is an Asian, male student in dark clothing, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said. The sheriff tweeted that the suspect is in custody, but conflicting reports suggest he’s dead.

This story is still developing. Here’s what we know, and don’t, so far.

What we know

Just before 8 am local time, the Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s office tweeted that deputies were responding to reports of shots fired at Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita, about 30 miles north of Los Angeles.

At least one person was killed and five others were injured, according to NBC Los Angeles and CNN. The victims are students, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex told NBC Los Angeles.

Police believe there was only one shooter, the sheriff’s office tweeted. He’s believed to be an Asian, male student in dark clothing, Villanueva said.

The suspect is in custody, Villanueva tweeted. But there are conflicting reports suggesting the student is dead.

All schools in the William S. Hart school district were locked down in response. The lockdowns were lifted a couple hours later.

Prior to Thursday, there were 84 shootings on school grounds in 2019, according to Everytown, a gun control advocacy group.

What we don’t know