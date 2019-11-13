 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Watch: the first House public impeachment inquiry hearing starts Wednesday

Don’t miss the impeachment hearings today. Watch it live here.

By Ella Nilsen
First public impeachment inquiry hearing: Bill Taylor & George Kent testify

The first public impeachment inquiry hearings is happening now. Watch live as Bill Taylor and George Kent, two State Department officials with long careers and deep experience in Ukraine, testify.

Posted by Vox on Wednesday, November 13, 2019

The US House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry moves into a new phase this week, with public impeachment hearings on Wednesday and Friday.

The first witnesses to appear will be Bill Taylor, the top diplomat in Ukraine; George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs; and former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

All three are high-level current or former officials who had first-hand knowledge of the administration’s dealings with Ukraine, around the time President Donald Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, allegedly withholding military aid to the country in exchange for the information.

All three have been interviewed in closed-door impeachment depositions conducted jointly by the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Oversight committees, and deposition transcripts for Taylor and Yovanovitch have been released. Additional hearings could be announced for next week as well.

Your guide to the Donald Trump impeachment saga

Impeachment, explained

Understand the impeachment process, from its history to what comes next. Explore the full guide here.

This will be a historic moment, and one Democrats hope many Americans watch. As Vox’s Alex Ward reported last week, it’s also about holding hearings on camera so “the American people can see what investigators have already learned behind the scenes — and perhaps glean some new information.”

“The importance of public hearings is to make the case to the American people,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), a House Oversight Committee member involved in the inquiry, told Ward.

The first hearing will start at 10 am on Wednesday and could last as long as 4:30 pm. Vox will live-stream the entire thing, which you can watch on Facebook and Twitter.

In This Stream

Trump impeachment inquiry begins after allegations about Trump and Ukraine

View all 185 stories

Next Up In Politics & Policy

The Latest

Carmen Maria Machado’s new memoir is a portrait of a relationship in fragments

By Constance Grady

AOC and Ilhan Omar call for Stephen Miller’s resignation over his promotion of white supremacist articles

By Sean Collins

Dopamine fasting is Silicon Valley’s hot new trend. Is it backed by science?

By Sigal Samuel

High School Musical — and its ongoing cultural legacy — explained

By Aja Romano

6 ways to use CO2 to cut emissions and generate trillions of dollars

By David Roberts

The law that’s helping fuel Delhi’s deadly air pollution

By Umair Irfan