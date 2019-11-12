How Mars photos inspired the first CGI

The first computer graphics in a movie came from another historic first: flyby photos of Mars.

In this episode of Vox Almanac, Vox’s Phil Edwards explores the history behind the groundbreaking CGI (computer-generated imagery) in 1973’s Westworld. The film drew inspiration from a surprising source: the photographs taken by the Mars Mariner flyby of the red planet in the mid-1960s.

Designer and artist John Whitney saw the Mariner photos and thought their distinctive appearance was a good template — as well as technical model — for the computer vision of a robot character in Westworld. In replicating the NASA achievement, he notched his own historic first for CGI in film.

Watch the above video to learn more.

You can find this video and all of Vox’s Almanac series on YouTube. And if you’re interested in supporting our video journalism, you can become a member of the Vox Video Lab on YouTube.

Further Reading