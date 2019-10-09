Shooting in Halle, Germany: what we know

At least two people have been killed Wednesday in Halle, Germany.
The shooting occurred near the area of a synagogue, a police spokesperson told CNN. Wednesday is Yom Kippur, one of the holiest days on the Jewish calendar, although authorities have not said whether the attack is linked.
The story is still developing. Here’s what we know, and don’t, so far.
What we know
- At least two people were killed in a shooting near a synagogue in Halle, a city in eastern Germany, according to media reports. A police spokesperson told CNN that the shooting happened on the same street as a synagogue. The BBC, citing local German media, said shots were fired at the synagogue, but police haven’t confirmed.
- There were reports of other people injured in the attack in Halle, according to the Washington Post, citing police spokesperson Ulrike Diene.
- Police also said that gunshots were fired in Landsberg, a town about 15 miles from Halle. It was not clear if the incidents were connected, reports ABC News.
- At least one suspect is in custody, according to the New York Times and the Washington Post, both citing local media reports. Police believe other suspects may have fled in a vehicle and are still at-large, reports the BBC.
- Police have not identified or given any information about the individual arrested, or any of the suspects who may still be at-large.
- Local police are warning residents to stay in their homes, and the city’s railway station is closed, reports CNN.
What we don’t know
- The total number of people killed or injured
- The target of the attack
- The motive of the attack
- The identities of the suspect(s) involved