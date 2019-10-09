 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Shooting in Halle, Germany: what we know

At least two people have been killed in a shooting near a synagogue in Halle, Germany.

By Jen Kirby
GERMANY-CRIME-SHOOTING
Police in Halle en der Saale, in eastern Germany, on October 9, 2019 after two people were killed in a shooting outside a synagogue.
Photo by SEBASTIAN WILLNOW/dpa/AFP via Getty Images

The shooting occurred near the area of a synagogue, a police spokesperson told CNN. Wednesday is Yom Kippur, one of the holiest days on the Jewish calendar, although authorities have not said whether the attack is linked.

The story is still developing. Here’s what we know, and don’t, so far.

What we know

What we don’t know

  • The total number of people killed or injured
  • The target of the attack
  • The motive of the attack
  • The identities of the suspect(s) involved

