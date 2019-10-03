 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Read: Democrats release Ukraine scandal texts from State Department officials

“I suggest we stop the back and forth by text.”

By Andrew Prokop

On Thursday night, House Democrats released a series of text messages involving State Department officials related to the Trump-Ukraine scandal.

The texts involve, at various points, Kurt Volker (then the US special representative for Ukraine), Gordon Sondland (the US ambassador to the European Union), Bill Taylor (the top US diplomat at the US embassy in Ukraine), Rudy Giuliani, and Andrey Yermak (an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky).

You can read the texts below, or at this link.

